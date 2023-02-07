Landlady and relatives’ after-hours Christmas drinks end in €400 fine

The landlady of a pub in Listowel was fined €400 at the district court in the town on Thursday over an infraction of the licensing laws at Christmas – when she, her daughter, and daughters’ father were found with fresh drinks on the counter at 2.22am.

Inspector Barry Manton told the Court that gardaí had inspected The Tanker’s Bar, 8 Upper William Street, at 2.22am on December 20 of 2021 to find three customers and two staff still present, with ‘fresh pints on the counter’.

The Inspector said it ‘would have been Sunday going into Monday’ and that service should have stopped at 11pm on the night with all customers out by 11.30pm.

Solicitor John Cashell informed the presiding judge, Judge David Waters, that the landlady, Marina Cahill, of the same address as the bar, co-operated fully with gardaí ‘from the get-go’.

Ms Cahill pleaded guilty to a charge of permitting the consumption of intoxicating liquor on the premises after hours before Judge Waters at Thursday’s court sitting.

Mr Cashell said that the people present in the bar at the time were not paying customers and that there were three people ‘inside the bar’.

The trio consisted of Ms Cahill herself, her daughter who was working in the bar on the night and her daughter’s father, the Court heard.

They had been working hard in the busy period leading into Christmas.

Ms Cahill fully accepted the gravity of what had happened and ‘understands her responsibilities as a licence holder’, Mr Cashell said.

Judge Waters convicted Ms Cahill, imposing a €400 fine.