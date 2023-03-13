Kerry students’ spectacular gesture marking International Women’s Day

Students Taylor Lynch, Niamh Buckley and Nichola O’Donoghue present Pres Women’s Day guests Aoife Thornton and Lizzie Lyons with bouquets of their appreciation for being so inspiring.

The power of the female voice was harnessed in full by the students of Listowel Presentation Secondary this past week as they celebrated International Women’s Day with a vibrant programme of events.

Far from paying lip service to the event, Women’s Day manifested in a very real and positive way in the Pres with many of the students finding their own powerful voices in a number of creative addresses to the school assembly on International Women’s Day, Wednesday last.

First-up, however, was the spectacular drone photo of the female symbol as formed by the students themselves in the school yard.

They united in the cold weather to spread the message of IWD – reminding all of the power of the female voice.

A surprise coffee morning was held on Wednesday, with second years baking and serving hot drinks to the sixth-year students who had previously mentored them.

In the afternoon, all repaired to the school hall where they were hugely encouraged by an interview on stage with Listowel Mayor Aoife Thornton and local chef Lizzie Lyons; two ‘inspirational’ local women as the student said.

The power of the female voice hit full sail as some of the students themselves took to the podium to read pieces about women who inspired them.

Among them was Katie Trant who held everyone in her thrall with ‘Women’. It opened with the paragraph: ‘I admire the woman who gets up alone every morning. She walks the single path of parenthood with a brave face. Her child comes first, last and every place in between. She does not allow the hardships of life to follow her nor define her.’

Taylor Lynch, meanwhile similarly impressed with her poem The sun is my mother in further striking example of the wealth of young female talent being nurtured in the Presentation.