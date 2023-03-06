Kerry student excels in national Poetry Aloud competition

Máire Spaight of Tarbert Comprehensive secondary after coming second in the national Poetry Aloud competition.

THE best poems require the human voice to really make them sing – just ask all who heard Tarbert Comprehensive student Máire Spaight perform in the finals of the prestigious Poetry Aloud competition this week.

One of 300 entrants nationally, Máire came second in her category as she delivered a powerful recital of ‘That Hat’ by Nikki Griffin.

It was a performance that would have made one of the great patrons of the competition, which has been running since 2007, proud - the late Seamus Heaney.

Organised by the National Library of Ireland and Poetry Ireland in association with UCC, this year’s competition drew no fewer than 303 entries with just 22 finalists from across 12 counties – including Kerry’s representative Máire.

The Tarbert student received a Seamus Heaney Poetry Aloud certificate in recognition of her achievement from NLI director Audrey Whitty.

“Poetry Aloud aims to celebrate the art of poetry speaking and to nurture the talented second-level students who practice it...We strive to, as Seamus Heaney put it, bring “poetry into the memory and affections of the young in a way that will make it a lifelong possession and value,” NLI Learning & Outreach Department Bríd O’Sullivan.