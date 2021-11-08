Kerry star David launches Ballyduff GAA’s big BMW draw

You’re in hurling country now David! The Kerry star meeting the boys of Ballyduff GAA after their hurling training on Saturday morning. Photo by Joe Hanley

David Clifford launching the Ballyduff GAA Draw for a BMW 3 Series M Sport Saloon at the club on Saturday. The Kerry star is pictured with Ted O’Keeffe (President of the club), John Paul Leahy, Oonagh James, Colm Boyle and Michael Hussey, Liam Ross (Chairman), Kevin Ross and Joe Rogers. Photos by Joe Hanley

EXCITEMENT was at fever pitch in Ballyduff on Saturday as Kerry star forward David Clifford arrived to perform a number of vital functions in the life of the local GAA Club.

The Fossa man travelled the road deep into the North Kerry hurling heartlands on Saturday to help the Ballyduff GAA Club launch a very special fundraiser.

It’s the club’s new car draw, with a very enticing BMW 3 Series M Sport saloon wortha cool €50,000 up for grabs.

It could be yours! Lads were fairly salivating as they ogled the big prize, lined out as she was in front of the clubhouse for the event on Saturday.

Tickets can now be purchased online at www.ballyduffgaa.com. Priced at €20, the tickets will be entered into the draw which is taking place early in the New Year, on January 8 next.

The BMW isn’t the only item in the draw, with plenty of spot prizes to be won also.

The club is hoping to raise enough funds through the draw to improve the playing surface and drainage as well as develop a walkway around the outer perimeter of the main pitch that all in the community can make use of.

Special guest David meanwhile took loads of time to meet all in the club, young and old, as well as present some of the younger players with medals for their great achievements over the year.