Kerry primary school set for Cumann na mBunscoil success after receiving new kit

The Coolard National School football team in their new kit sponsored by Compound Feed Engineering (CFE), pictured with Principal Margaret Kissane, CFE CEO Con Lynch and teacher Dermot O’Connor. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Coolard NS Principal Margaret Kissane with pupil Diarmuid Lynch, Diarmuid’s uncle Con Lynch (CEO of sponsors CFE) and teacher and football coach Dermot O’Connor at the presentation of the jerseys for the Coolard Football team by Con Lynch on Wednesday. Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

TEAMWORK - that’s the key to success in so many areas of life, from business to sports.

That was the message to the Coolard National School Allianz Cumann na mBunscoil football team from the CEO of a hugely-successful Kerry company of the presentation of the new team kit he sponsored at the North Kerry school last week.

Compound Feed Engineering CEO Con Lynch was delighted to sponsor the new jerseys and on their presentation last Wednesday encouraged the young players to always trust and rely upon one another on the field of play.

Building a strong team is key to success, he explained in a very encouraging address.

Principal Margaret Kissane and teacher and football coach Dermot O’Connor thanked Con for his vital contribution to the sporting life of the school. Mrs Kissane thanked Con for his generous sponsorship and said that Con was a successful businessman and she hoped that the school teams would see success in many of their games while wearing the jerseys.

Con was also delighted to present the jerseys in the presence of his nephew Diarmuid Lynch on the day – who is a pupil of the school and one of the Coolard team players!