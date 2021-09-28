Keepin’ old traditions alive in Ballylongford

Blacksmights Ragnar Cheerie and PG Cremin in action at the Fair in Ballylongford. Photo by John Kelliher

Busy scenes on Sunday at the Blacksmith Fair in Ballylongford. Photo by John Kelliher

From left, Rian O’Dwyer, Con O’Hanlon, Cathal O’ Dwyer, Pat Lynch, John O’Connor (owner of tractor), Liam Murphy and Moss Keane enjoying the atmosphere of the Ballylongford Blacksmith Fair no end on Sunday. Photo by John Kelliher

Blacksmith PG Cremin demonstrating his skills at the Ballylongford Blacksmith Fair over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher

A CARNIVAL-like atmosphere descended on Ballylongford over the weekend as the 2021 Blacksmithing Fair enticed hundreds into the village to savour the grub, great music, top displays of forging prowess and much, much more.

It was a ‘resounding’ success Sunday’s rain couldn’t even dent organisers said. Over 1,200 adults and children came into the Fair held in and around the creamery over the two days.

Blacksmiths from ‘Forged in Ireland’ showed exactly how it was done of old, over the course of the weekend, with the smithing work culminating in a public competition to forge a brooch in steel on Sunday afternoon.

That competition was inspired by the discovery of the famous Tullahennel Brooch in a sod of turf at the home of Sheila and Pat Joe Edgeworth in Ballylongford a decade ago.

And Sheila was on hand on Sunday to judge the competition; picking the handiwork of Sean Dunwoodie!

Sunday saw the vintage tractor display arrive, in what proved another great favourite of the weekend, with a tractor tug-of-war even getting underway using chains hand forged by the blacksmiths.

Completing the winning weekend was live music on the piano accordion courtesy of Michael Horgan; great food and refreshments from Ballylongford Enterprises; Conchobhar and Helena O’Súilleabháin from the Military History Club dressing up in costumes from Napoleon’s Irish Legion and Pat Scully running pony and trap rides around the village for the little ones.

"All told, it was a fantastic weekend for the village and everyone’s looking forward to more events at Ballylongford Mill coming next year,” one of the organisers said.