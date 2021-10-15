Junior Griffin’s ode to his sporting days inspires artists to transform the Old Ball Alley

Former All-Ireland Handball champ Junior Griffin, third from right, whose ode to the days of old in the ball alley now adorns the scene of his practise for posterity with artists Eimear O’Connor and Michelle Quinn, mural artist Paul Bokslag, Kerry Mayor Jimmy Moloney, Mary O’Hanlon and Joan Byrne of the Listowel Tidy Towns.

LISTOWEL’S old ball alley, where young lads honed their skills all the way to All-Ireland glory, has been transformed in a riot of colourful murals celebrating the heritage of the North Kerry town.

Local artists Eimear O’Connor, Michelle Quinn, Erin Halpin and Jack McKenna – working with mural artist Paul Bokslag – created striking images drawn from local life along the hallowed old walls tucked beneath the bridge by the Feale. All was recently unveiled to massive local acclaim. And one man in particular was at the centre of it: All-Ireland Handball champion Junior Griffin.

Not only was Junior delighted to see his old place of play elevated in appearance but he also got to see his poem celebrating the alley’s importance to the town, Memories of the Hand Ball Alley in Listowel, erected in pride of place alongside the fantastic work of the artists: “When school was o’re/our hearts would soar,/At meals we would not dally,/With homework done, to seek our fun/ We’d wander to the alley,” runs the first verse of a paean that really captured the spirit of the times there. The work began on the murals on September 13 with the artists working round the clock throughout the Races to bring it all together to beautiful effect.

The project was completed in a partnership between the All-Ireland winning Listowel Tidy Towns group and St John’s Theatre, with the support of Kerry County Council and the Arts Office.

St John’s manager Máire Logue said the whole project was on the theme of Junior’s poem and delivered by the local artists as a tribute to the town: “The artists were inspired by the poem, the beautiful location of the Ball Alley, the River Feale, and designed their mural as a tribute to the people, the sporting life and cultural traditions of Listowel.”