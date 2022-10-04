Ireland rugby legend Donal tells of grandfather’s War of Independence heroism at launch of DVD

Relatives and local historians who participated in the DVD to mark the War of Independence in North Kerry at its launch by Donal Lenihan in Kerry Writers Centre in Listowel on Friday. Seated front, from left, Caitriona Dee, Kathleen Dee, Sheilanne Dee, Norma Sheehan. Standing, back, from left, Cara Trant, Iva Pocock, Tom Dillon, Declan Downey, Padraig Horan, Mairead McCarthy, Brian Quille, Margaret Sheehan, Ted Scanlon, Donal Lenihan, Terry O’Sullivan, Jimmy Deenihan, Dan Devane, Mick McCabe and Charles Nolan. Photo by Francis Bennett

Donal Lenihan launching the DVD, centre, with from left, Dan Devane, editor, Sheilanne Dee, grandniece of Con Dee, Jimmy Deenihan, producer and Charles Nolan, cinematographer. Photo by Francis Bennett

IT felt like a shared act of healing as scores of descendants of those involved in the War of Independence in North Kerry gathered together at the Kerry Writer’s Museum in Listowel on Monday for the launch of a very special film.

And there was a very special figure in Listowel to launch it, one with an incredible stake in the whole story – Irish International rugby legend Donal Lenihan.

Lenihan was delighted to officiate at the launch of The War of Independence in North Kerry; a forensic account in film of the conflict as it played out in this region – particularly in the six-month period from January to July of 1921.

Written and produced by former Arts Minister Jimmy Deenihan, narrated by RTÉ’s Joe Stack and published through the Kerry Writers’ Museum to mark the Decade of Centenaries, The War in North Kerry has as its great strength the presence of the relatives of those involved front and centre.

Numerous descendants of combatants and innocents caught up in the struggle were interviewed by Jimmy – on the very centenary to the minute and on the very location of the historic action under discussion.

“We had a full house for the launch on Friday and I was delighted so many of the relatives we interviewed for the DVD could join us for the launch,” Jimmy told The Kerryman.

“Indeed it is their contributions that really make the film so special,” he said.

“And it was wonderful to have relatives of people caught up on all sides of the conflict.”

Iva Pocock, a granddaughter of Arthur Vicars, of Kilmorna House who was infamously slain by the IRA in the period, was an honoured guest on the night.

As was Terry O’Sullivan, the grandnephew of District Inspector Tobias O’Sullivan who was executed by the republican side during the war.

Indeed, it was the shooting of DI O’Sullivan that led to Donal Lenihan’s presence on Friday night. For Donal’s Listowel grandfather Jack O’Lenihan was wrongfully charged with the inspector’s execution in its aftermath. “Jack was to have been executed on the Monday after the Truce was signed, thereby ending the war. But for the Truce, there would be no Donal Lenihan.”

Donal’s father Gerard later moved to Cork, but the family never lost their connection with Listowel returning again and again during the holiday’s when the rugby star was growing up.

“According to Donal his grandfather was revered in North Kerry afterwards because, although he knew the identity of the three IRA men who shot the DI, he never revealed their identity to the authorities and was prepared to die for an action he had no involvement in,” Jimmy explained.

Also covered in the comprehensive narrative was the brutal fatal beating of John Lawlor by the Black and Tans in Listowel on New Year’s Day 1921, the death of fisheries inspector James Keane killed for informing by the IRA; the burning of Ballylongford; the killing of Arthur Vicars and the burning of Kilmorna House; and, of course, the subsequent summary executions of Jerry Lyons, Paddy Walsh and Paddy Dalton at Gortaglanna amid many other bloody events.

It also includes contributions from a number of local historians while firmly retaining the focus on the personal stories of family members who were directly involved.

The War of Independence in North Kerry was edited by Dan Devane and filmed by Charles Nolan. Copies can be ordered now from the Kerry Writers’ Museum on (068)22212.

It was produced with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries Programme.