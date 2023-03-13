INTO branch celebrates retiring leading lights of primary education in North Kerry

INTO Listowel branch members marking a number of retirements at the Listowel Arms on Friday. Back, from left: Henry Molyneaux and John McAuliffe (Scoil Mhuire de Lourdes, Lixnaw), Richard O’Carroll (Lisselton NS). Middle, from left: Teresa Browne (Dromclough NS), Anne Larkin (Ballybunion NS), Norma O’Carroll (Slieveamhadra NS), Maura Enright (Ballyduff NS). Front, from left: Mary O’Connor (Listowel INTO Branch Secretary), Mary Hennessy (Presentation Primary Listowel), Bernie Sheehy & Catherine McEllistrim, (Scoil Realta na Maidne), Rita Goulding (Slieveamhadra NS), Mary Nolan (Duagh NS), Susan Walsh (Ballyduff NS) , Lily Morris (Ballybunion NS), Breda O’Dwyer (Slievemhadra NS), Dermot O’Connor (Listowel Branch INTO Chairperson). Photo by John Stack

SOME of North Kerry’s best-known and loved teachers were the guests of honour at a special night held by the Listowel branch of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

With Covid restrictions now firmly in the rear-view mirror the branch of the organisation was finally able to honour all its members who had retired between 2017 and this year – including a number of principals – on a special night in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Friday.

The INTO branch paid tribute to them all, for the years of unstinting devotion to the education of so many generations of pupils from Listowel to Ballyduff, Lixnaw, Duagh, Dromclough, Lisselton, Ballybunion and all across the branch territory.

Founded in 1868, the INTO is the oldest and largest teachers’ trade union in Ireland, representing no fewer than 43,141 teachers at primary level in the Republic of Ireland as well as 7,014 teachers at primary and post-primary level in Northern Ireland.