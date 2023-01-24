Iceland food chain to close its Listowel store on March 4

STAFF at Iceland’s Listowel store might yet be redeployed to other Iceland outlets – if and where it proves practicable.

Staff were shocked and customers dismayed to learn this week that the Iceland store would wind up its Listowel outlet – in the Old Mill Lane area – by March 4.

Up to 13 workers are employed at the popular outlet.

Signage appeared at the store this week informing customers of the March 4 closure. “We would like to apologise for any disruption in store which may be caused as we transition out over the next few weeks.”

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the closure to The Kerryman stating:

“Iceland Ireland confirms its store at Old Mill Lane, Listowel, will close on March 4.”

But they suggested that workers might have the option of moving to other Iceland outlets, with Tralee the nearest sister store.

“We understand this is a difficult time for our colleagues at the store and we are committed to providing all necessary supports including where possible transfers to alternative stores within the business.

“We would also like to thank all our customers for their support over the last four and half years,” they said.

The Listowel shop opened five years ago.