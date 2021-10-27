Human remains exposed after tomb collapse

A tomb that has collapsed beside the entrance to St James’s Church, leaving human remains exposed to the view of visitors, is to be screened off temporarily before more permanent repairs are carried out in the highly sensitive archaeological site in the centre of Dingle. The concrete roof of the tomb collapsed about three weeks ago and in the past week it has been cordoned off with traffic cones and the open roof has been partially covered with a rubber mat. The remains of at least two people can be seen inside the tomb, which has also begun to collect litter. Rev Jim Stephens, Rector of the Tralee and Dingle group of Church of Ireland parishes, told The Kerryman this week that it would not be appropriate to simply fit a new concrete roof on the tomb because the graveyard is a highly sensitive archaeological site. However, he said it might be possible to repair the tomb during refurbishment work that is soon to be carried out on the graveyard with the help of a €100,000 Town and Village Renewal Scheme grant. “The Church of Ireland has a large portfolio of old buildings, in various states of disrepair, that we want to preserve for posterity,” Rev Stephens said. “I can’t say exactly what work will be done [on the collapsed tomb]; that will depend on archaeological advice, but we couldn’t just put concrete on top of it.” St James’s Church and curtilage, which includes the graveyard, is listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage and is also listed as an archaeological monument. However, it has suffered from a lack of maintenance for very many years and while the newly collapsed tomb at the entrance may be shocking to some visitors, open tombs and exposed human remains have long since been visible in the further reaches of the overgrown graveyard. In 2011 archaeologist Lar Dunne conducted an extensive survey of the church and graveyard, which he described as “a complete hidden archaeological gem in the middle of Dingle and a massively under-utilised cultural asset that many of the inhabitants of the town have rarely if ever visited”. In a report on the “ancient medieval complex”, Mr Dunne listed graves dating back to the Middle Ages, including the hugely significant Fitzgerald grave slab of 1504 and he noted that the graveyard also contains even older architectural remnants, some of which were used as gravestones. Mr Dunne found 139 exposed ‘lintelled’ graves and pointed out in his report that almost all the tombs needed repair and conservation work, while some were in a “dangerous” condition. Since then some work has been done by Dingle Tidy Towns to improve the appearance of the graveyard but this did not extend to carrying out preservation work which, Mr Dunne pointed out, should only be done by conservation experts under archaeological supervision. Meanwhile, Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald told The Kerryman that contractors are expected to start work on the graveyard in the coming weeks as part of a project funded by a €100,000 Town and Village Renewal grant that he applied for three years ago. He said it was initially envisaged that this work would be undertaken by Dingle Tidy Towns but responsibility has now been taken on by Kerry County Council. He said the initial job will be to clear scrub from the graveyard “and then they’ll be in a position to put a work plan together”. “They will look at how much work can be done with the available money to make the graveyard safe for the public and to preserve the graves,” he said. In his 2011 report on the graveyard Lar Dunne recommended that: “A programme of focused archaeological conservation and repairs should be undertaken on the collapsed, partially collapsed, damaged, partially covered named and unnamed tombs. The tombs should be rebuilt, repaired re-pointed, re-rendered and restored sensitive to their original construction. This work should be done under the direct supervision of an archaeologist qualified in this area under an archaeological licence issued by the National Monuments Service.”

Covid numbers double in West Kerry

The battle against Covid-19 is not over and West Kerry is experiencing a rapid rise in case numbers with reported Covid-19 infections doubling in the past week alone.

Figures released by the Government Covid Data Hub show that there were 65 new infections reported during the 14 day period ending on Monday October 18. Although not a very large numbe,r it is an increase of 110 per cent on the 31 cases reported the previous week, which may indicate the start of another wave.

The infection rate in the Corca Dhuibhne Local Electoral Area has risen from a rate of 218.6 per 100,000 of population to 485.3 per 100,000 in the same period. The national infection rate for the same period is 493 per 100,000.

Corca Dhuibhne stands out in Kerry as the only Local Electoral Area with a reported infection rate below the national rate. The Listowel, Kenmare and Tralee LEAs are among the 10 most infected areas in Ireland, with infection rates of 1018.3, 985.6 and 956.5 per 100,000 of population respectively. Castleisland has a reported rate of 688.2 and Killarney has a rate of 567.4 per 100,000.

Dingle group on green drive to COP26

In the week when the government announced Ireland’s first carbon budget, representatives of the Dingle Peninsula 2030 initiative are competing to travel to a UN climate change conference in Glasgow with the lowest carbon footprint.

The group are travelling as delegates to the UN ‘COP26’ conference and Dingle Hub Manager Deirdre de Bhailís said “it will be a challenge to see how sustainably we can travel there”.

Fortunately, the West Kerry delegation has the use of one the EVs (electric vehicle) which were supplied by ESB Networks as part of their Dingle Project. The trip will also benefit to the ESB project by providing an extended test of the car’s on-road capability.

The carbon footprint challenge is not limited to transport alone - the team of four will also have to include the carbon cost of every purchase they make, including the food they eat on the trip. Their efforts to make the most environmentally friendly journey to the conference will be judged alongside entrants from the Portuguese sustainable tourism destination, Caiscais.

This trip, sponsored by Kerry County Council, is set against a backdrop of the Government’s announcement of Ireland’s first carbon budget which by 2030 will see a dramatic change in daily life throughout Ireland as people are encouraged and eventually required to reduce their carbon footprint as part of a worldwide effort to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees, which it is hoped will offset the worst impacts of climate change.

The change required will be significant in West Kerry, an agricultural and tourism economy which until recently had effectively no public transport. “Rural communities like ours are reliant on agriculture and transport, but these are often the biggest source of damaging emissions,” said Deirdre.

West Kerry is amongst thousands of small communities worldwide who are facing similar challenges and, according to Deirdre, “many are working on innovative solutions… building relationships and sharing ideas between communities is key to learning from each other.”

On their trip to Glasgow the West Kerry delegation will meet with members of other community initiatives, including Green Offaly and Scotland’s Bothwell Future who have developed a 20-year sustainable strategy for their community.

Meanwhile, Dingle Peninsula 2030 are working on environmentally sustainable solutions for West Kerry, including the construction of an anaerobic digestor to produce fuel for transport, which Deirdre hopes will be built in the coming years.

However, it is not all about big projects. “We can all make a difference. Every time we choose a low carbon option, such as taking the bus instead of jumping in the car, we are going in the right direction. Every decision helps,” she said.

Dingle Peninsula 2030 representatives on the trip are: Deirdre de Bhailís, Lispole farmer and founder of the Dairy Farmers SEC Dinny Glavin, MaREI researcher Conor Mac Gookin, and Maharees Conservation Association member Jeanne Spillane.

Established in 2018, Dingle Peninsula 2030 is a multi-partner initiative working on developing a sustainable future for West Kerry, involving the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub, North East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD), ESB Networks, and MaREI.

Camper van goes to good home - good news for facility too

A camper van raffled to raise funds for the Áiseanna na hÓige childcare centre in Dingle went to a good home when it was won on Monday night by Frank Greaney from Garfinny, who is already thinking of the holidays he can enjoy in Ireland and abroad in his new home on wheels.

Over 10,500 tickets were sold locally and online over the past three months and on Monday night the draw was held in Áiseanna na hÓige with broadcaster Pádraig Ó Sé in the role of the very convivial ‘fear a’ tí’ for the event, which was broadcast live over the internet. Cllr Seamus Cosaí Mac Gearailt plucked the winning ticket from a drum revealing the name of Frank Greaney who is now the proud owner of a €74,000 Compass Avant Garde 150 camper van with berths for four people.

Frank had bought several of the €25 tickets, partly because he was particularly interested in winning the camper van and mostly to support Áiseanna na hÓige because of the great service they provide to families in West Kerry.

Frank, who is originally from Brandon and living for the past 20 years in Garfinny, told The Kerryman he has been looking to buy a camper van but found “there was nothing handy available” because of the current staycation-driven demand for them.

He said that he and his wife Noreen are delighted to win the camper and will definitely make use of it. Their children will also be happy to borrow the van and by Tuesday Frank already had “plenty of offers” from his brothers who also fancy the idea of a holiday on wheels.

Áiseanna na hÓige Manager Róisín McKenna said the 10,500 tickets sold for the draw had made their way around the world, but she was especially happy with the great support from the local community.

There was a very nervous few weeks after the draw was launched in July when, Róisín said: “I was waking in the middle of the night thinking about all the costs involved and what would happen if the draw didn’t work out”.

But it did work and after the cost of the camper van and marketing are subtracted, the draw made a profit of about €80,000, which will help pay for replacing the leaky roof on the Áiseanna na hÓige building. The work, which is due to start in the coming weeks, is also being funded by Roinn na Gaeltachta.

About 20 staff are employed in the separate businesses that make up the Áiseanna na hÓige family support centre. The facilities include pre-school, Montessori, after school and breakfast club services, which are used by 150 children from Dún Chaoin to Camp.