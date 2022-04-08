Huge boost for Ballybunion as 517-seat Tínteán Theatre reopens

Trustees of the newly-constituted Tínteán Theatre board in the new-look foyer, ahead of its reopening on Easter Sunday. From left, Kevin O’Callaghan, Greg Ryan, Mike McKenna, Pádraig Hanrahan and chairperson Jimmy Deenihan. Photo by Francis Bennett

BALLYBUNION’S 517-seat Tínteán Theatre is set for a major re-opening at Easter in a massive boost for the resort at the very outset of its annual season.

This time, the new trustees are banking on realising the full potential of the massive venue with a strategy set to see 12 major performances there each year.

The potential for Ballybunion is ‘massive’ and the market all to play for in driving audiences and business to the coastal resort, which is still innovating methods to re-establish its once massive holiday industry.

The Tínteán was opened in 2006 as the brainchild of the late hotelier and impresario Micheál Carr, attracting some of the nation’s biggest acts in subsequent years.

It has remained closed due to Covid since the last performance there in 2019. But in that period the family of the late Micheál Carr moved to re-establish the hotelier’s vision for the massive venue.

“Bryan Carr approached the directors of the Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre and we had a meeting at which we agreed that a new board would be established under a new entity and that we would act as trustees for the community,” Jimmy Deenihan said.

“We’re very clear now that it is for the community into the future.”

The Tínteán had been operated by Micheal Carr through the North Kerry Arts, Cultural and Heritage Society Ltd up until his untimely death from illness in 2016.

Now, it reopens this Easter Sunday under the aegis of Nkarts Theatre CLG, a company with charity status, under the chairmanship of Jimmy Deenihan and fellow Health and Leisure Centre directors Pádraig Hanrahan, Kevin O’Callaghan, Greg Ryan, Mike McKenna, and Bryan Carr.

The opening night sees the hugely popular duo of Brian Kennedy and Liam O’Connor kicking off the new era at the Tínteán on Easter Sunday, April 17 next, at 8pm.

The new company has acquired the theatre – with an estimated value in the region of €6 million – by agreement from the previous entity; with each of the new directors having made an undisclosed contribution to the costs required to get the venue up to scratch for the reopening.

“We’re not saying how much but the contributions were significant and there is a residual debt of €165,000 that we have to pay back to the brother in law of Michael Carr, Namir Karim,” Mr Deenihan explained.

“Namir came up with the necessary finance to meet a huge settlement with the banks, and there is a debt due to him of €165,000 which we have to fundraise for in the coming months.

A golf classic has already gone some way towards offsetting the Tínteán debt and costs - raising €55,000 towards servicing part of the debt as well as improvements needed to tbe building.

“Our ambition is to hire a manager for the venue when we have the debt clear,” he added.

Now, the mission is to get the Tínteán back on the national map like never before.

“It always had a great reputation as being one of the finest theatres in the country and we hope to ensure it will become the place to come for both performances and the public into the future.”

To that end, Nkarts Theatre has drafted a innovative strategy with Arts Council funding, that sets out the objective of 12 major concerts per year with sales drive via a new website – www.tintean.ie – created by the Listowel-based web designer Daniel Mulvihill.

“The big aim is to have 12 big performances during the year but what we don’t want is to overlap with St John’s in Listowel.”

It also holds the distinction of being the largest theatre on the Wild Atlantic Way in a marketing gift Nkarts Theatre are set to fully capitalise on, Mr Deenihan said.

Pádraig Hanrahan said the board is not so ‘naive’ as to think it will be hugely profitable from the offing. “Our thinking is that Ballybunion has this huge asset here, but that is lifeless at present. If we can put on a good show here it will bring a lot of people into the town. We are putting shows on at 8pm to give people time for a meal in Ballybunion beforehand with shows finishing at 10.30pm, which gives time for the bars after the performances.”

Director Greg Ryan, owner of McMunn’s Restuarant, said the potential for the whole town is ‘huge’. “It will really help our trade in the fringe months and extend the season further for Ballybunion, which is really difficult to achieve.

“Jimmy makes the point that it is the people’s theatre and now, with the Wild Atlantic Way already hugely beneficial, it is of massive potential for the whole town.”