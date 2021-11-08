Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail invites all to Christy’s for fundraising pub quiz

Treasurer of the Parents’ Council at Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail Claire Kennelly with Principal Seána Ní Chuain, centre, and Parents’ Council member Mícheál Lynch launching the big fundraising pub quiz this week.

GAELSCOIL Lios Tuathail is counting on the quiz-contesting public of town to come out in support of the work of the all-Irish primary by taking part in a looming table quiz.

Cairde na Scoile, the Parents’ Council at the Gaelscoil are now organising the fundraising quiz for Friday, November 12, next at 8.30pm in Christy’s Bar.

It promises a night of testing questions amid plenty of craic and should make for a deeply satisfying night out for quiz afficianados and, indeed, the general public.

Funds from the quiz will go towards GAA equipment for the school.

Teams of up to four players are welcomed with an entry fee of €20 per team. Tables can be booked in advance now by calling or texting (085)8826212.

“All are welcome and your support will be greatly appreciated for this worthy local cause,” a spokesperson said.