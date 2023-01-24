Future Martin Scorseses in the making at St Michael’s College in Listowel

Marcella leading the filmmaking team as they shoot another winning scene in the third and final workshop at St Michael’s College last week. Photos by John Kelliher

Marcella demonstrating the use of the camera and sound equipment at the workshop in St Michael’s College last week. Photos by John Kelliher

FIGHT scenes with gritty weapons and cracking dialogue - it was more Martin Scorsese than Stephen Spielberg as the boys of St Michael’s College took to a filmmaking workshop with relish over recent weeks.

It was run by Killorglin-based Kerry County Council filmmaker-in-residence Marcella O’Connor in a hugely successful series of three workshops that saw the group of 20 aspirant filmmakers engage intensely with all parts of the process.

From the technical business of camera work, lighting and sound to the art of storyboarding, screenplay-writing and acting, the lads nailed it with Marcella’s expert help.

The award-winning filmmaker – whose recent film based on Caoineadh Art Ó Laoghaire The Lament for Art O’Leary won the Best Documentary award at the 2020 Film and Poetry Symposium in Los Angeles – said she was very impressed with the St Michael’s students’ flair for the cinematic.

“They were a really good group to work with because they were really into it and engaged fully with all aspects of the mutiple workshops I held at St Michael’s College,” Marcella told The Kerryman.

It was all about getting them into the hands-on action as quickly as possible. “I always try to get students into the work as quickly as we can rather than slowing them down in the theoretical principles of filmmaking at the outset.

“After a quick run through of some of the techniques, it’s straight into the work. They had to storyboard and shoot their own film, and edit it as well.”

Judging by some of the scenes, it appears the lads understood only too well that conflict is the basis of all great drama – particularly conflict of the action kind.

“I find all secondary students love shooting fight scenes, even the girls, and I basically let them go with it as that is what they are interested in. Because when they’re excited by the subject material they ultimately learn more about the whole process,” Marcella said.

And there was certainly a lot to learn. The lads completed the process not just with their own short film, but a deep appreciation of a panoply of filmmaker tools. “I showed them everything from how to operate the camera equipment, to the lighting, one student was in charge of that with another in charge of monitoring the sound, one was directing, another was assistant director with the rest acting in the film,” Marcella explained.