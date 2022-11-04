Firewood now needs to be kiln dried

The sea air in West Kerry should be even cleaner this winter because shops and garages are no longer allowed to sell any smokey fuels, including turf and firewood that hasn’t been kiln dried.

New regulations came into effect on Monday banning the sale in Ireland of ‘polluting fuel’ such as smokey coal, turf and wet wood. According to the Government, “the new regulations are designed to ensure that only higher quality and less polluting fuels will be available for sale.”

The ban should mean better air quality and this will be welcomed, but the added cost for people who use solid fuel to heat their homes will be far from welcome over the coming winter. Meanwhile, not everyone is clear on what is meant by the term ‘wet’ wood.

The ban on smokey coal has been well signalled and suppliers have had ample time to clear out their old stock. However, not all shopkeepers in West Kerry are aware that the new regulations also apply to the type of firewood they can sell, and the wood buying public are not at all clear about which types of wood meet the new regulation requirement for a moisture content of less than 25 per cent.

Helpful information is to be found on the website heatingsolutions.ie, which provides a guide to buying fire wood and says seasoned firewood contains 50 – 60 per cent moisture, air dried firewood contains 30 – 35 per cent moisture and kiln dried firewood contains 15 – 20 per cent moisture, making it the only wood that complies with the new regulations.

One man who is staying ahead of the new regulations is West Kerry farmer and businessman Thomas Kavanagh who installed a kiln drying unit at his of Dingle Firewood operation in Baile Ríabhach a year ago.

Thomas, who took his example from Nordic countries where “people know a lot about this area”, produces spruce and ash from his farm. He said the spruce can be dried to 10-15 per cent moisture and the ash hardwood to 15-20 per cent moisture, both of which are well within the new regulations. The kiln itself is run by burning wood which, Thomas said, makes it a sustainable enterprise.

Meanwhile, John Patrick O’Sullivan from Lios Póil, who suffered from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and needed a life-saving lung transplant in 2016, said he welcomed the ban on smokey fuels – as long as alternative fuels are available for people.

“There’s no doubt that smoke affects people. It’s not so bad in country areas, but you still don’t know how much it’s affecting you,” said John Patrick. He himself likes the homely feeling of an open fire but he no longer burns turf, and instead takes the much cleaner option of using smokeless coal.