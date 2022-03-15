Film festival gets new ‘water of life’

Scoil an Ghleanna past pupils Kayla getkate, Hayley Ní Fhlatharta, Hayley getkate, Ciara Ní Chinnéide and Aoife Ní Chinnéide who have been helping out with the school''s musical preparations for the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Scoil an Ghleanna pupils Sadhbh Ní Mhainnín and Isabelle Ní Bhrosnacháin wearing the green as their school prepared to take part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Scoil an Ghleanna pupils Jack Ó Dálaigh and Tom Ó Muircheartaigh in festive spirit as their school prepared to take part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

John Benny Moriarty in An Díseart with Dingle International Film Festival Director Thom Palmen as they scouted potential locations for film screenings during the festival, which will be held from November 11 -13. Photo by Declan Malone

Dingle Film Festival has new sponsors and has appointed a Festival Director who paid his first visit to Dingle last week.

The festival has been rebranded as the Dingle Whiskey International Film Festival and last week newly appointed festival director Thom Palmen visited Dingle for the first time, where he met with festival committee members and toured potential venues.

From Holland and living in Latvia, Thom is an experienced festival director who has directed many international film festivals, including ones in Sweden, Germany and China. Festival committee member John Benny Moriarty said the committee hopes Thom will bring the festival in a new direction.

Part of that new direction is the establishment of an education wing of the festival, entitled Dingle Skellig Master Zone, which will involve master classes in aspects of film making and will be held in the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

During Thom’s visit to Dingle John Benny brought him to different venues around the town, including the closed Phoenix Cinema, which was a central location for previous film festivals.

“The Phoenix is in transition, and we are hopeful that it will be central to the future development of the festival,” said John Benny.

The board of the Film Festival are: Chairperson Ciara McKenna, Treasurer Dave Gardner, and members Mark Mc Loughlin, Brenda McKenna, Brian De Staic, Ros Hubbard, Ned Dowd, Maggie Breen and Deirdre de Bhailís. The Dingle Whiskey International Film Festival will take place on November 11, 12 and 13.

Historic day as Lios Póil named Comórtas hosts

There are busy times ahead for CLG Lios Póil as the club prepares to host the 2027 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta competitions, which will attract a flood of football teams and supporters from Gaeltacht areas around the country as well as Irish-speaking clubs from outside of the traditional Gaeltachtaí.

Lios Póil was named on Saturday as the host club for the 2027 Comórtas Peile, which is held in a different Gaeltacht venue each June Bank Holiday weekend. This will be CLG Lios Póil’s first time hosting the Comórtas and, in a statement released following the announcement, the club said it was an historic day and promised the event will be a weekend never to be forgotten in the locality.

Lios Póil decided at a meeting held in 2020 to apply for the Comórtas and felt they had a good chance because of the club’s loyalty to the event since it was founded in 1969 and their commitment to the Irish language. When the success of their application was confirmed on Saturday it came as “a great boost for the club and the community”, according to Kevin. “But, obviously, we have a busy few years ahead of us preparing to host such a major event.”

For a small club with limited facilities, the logistics of hosting the Comórtas are significant. The event attracts about 30 teams playing “a lot of games” across senior, junior and ladies grades. This will require the use of at least three football fields, and Lios Póil has only one. Hospitality venues, space for a large marquee, traffic control and lots of car-parking space will be needed. And the biggest challenge will be finding accommodation for up to 800 people on one of the busiest tourism weekends of the year in West Kerry.

No small task, but Kevin is confident that they can rely on the co-operation of neighbouring GAA clubs in West Kerry and the support of the local community to make the event a huge success and an historic occasion for Lios Póil.

A club sub-committee will deal with planning for the Comórtas and the ‘to do’ list includes significant upgrading of the club’s changing rooms and of the local Halla John L Ó Súilleabháin. On these two projects, they already have a head start: the club recently secured an €82,000 grant under the Sports Capital Fund for work on the changing rooms, while plans to re-develop the hall are well progressed and will soon be submitted for planning permission.

As for accommodation, Kevin said the aim will be to keep as many people as possible in the immediate Lios Póil area to facilitate the primary purpose of the Comórtas, which is to bring Gaeltacht clubs together to meet, socialise and support the Irish language. The short supply of visitor accommodation in Lios Póil, and the broader demand for tourist accommodation in West Kerry on a June Bank Holiday, pose significant challenges here, but Kevin is confident local households will be willing and able to rise to the occasion.

“It is a great honour for us to be able to host a national competition like this, and it’s tremendous also for the local community. Everybody is looking forward to it,” he said.

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta has run for over 50 years and Kerry last hosted it in 2019 when the An Ghaeltacht club was selected to stage the event. After a two year gap, this year’s competition will be held in Leitir Móir, County Galway.

Parades ready to go after two years off the road

After a Covid-induced two-year gap the St Patrick’s Day parade is back and everybody is invited to take part.

Dingle will, as usual, go one better than everybody else with two parades on the day. The first of these is the Fife and Drum Band’s traditional dawn march, starting from Ashmount at 6am, while the less historic but bigger town parade will start from the same place at the more accommodating time of 12.30pm.

Risteard Mac Liam of Dingle Business Chamber said a “good number” of groups and local businesses have already signed up for the mdday parade, including the Bunscoil an Chlochair school band who will be taking part for the first time. Anybody else who wants to join in will be very welcome - just be in place and ready to go at Ashmount/Goat Street by 12.15pm and don’t bring any animals ‘on foot’.

The parade will traverse the town via Main Street, The Mall, Bridge Street, Strand Street and the Quay, returning via Green Street to the finishing point back at Goat Street. As per usual there will be a reviewing stand at Holey Ground but, sadly, it will be without the irrepressible Danno O’Keeffe (RIP), who held station there as MC of the parade for many years. Danno will be remembered with a specially commissioned plaque, which will be presented to the best entry in the parade.

Risteard asked both spectators and people taking part in the parade to bear in mind that there are high levels of Covid in West Kerry at the moment and to take all due precautions.

Meanwhile, there has been great excitement in Scoil an Ghleanna over the past few weeks as pupils prepared to take part in the parade. The pupils first went out on the parade 25 years ago to raise funds for an extension to their school and even though the extension was built 18 years ago they’ve been at it ever since with undiminished enthusiasm.

In Ballyferriter, the St Patrick’s Day parade has ‘Box Clever’ – or ‘Bosco Glic’ – as its theme and this will see all sorts of imaginative uses made of cardboard boxes as costumes and floats. The parade will start at 11am from the Comharchumann and participants are asked to be lined up and ready for road at least 30 minutes before departure.

Aoife appointed to Arts Council

Dingle musician and academic Dr Aoife Granville this week became the first West Kerry woman to join the Arts Council, following an invitation from Minister Catherine Martin that was offered during Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh.

Aoife was appointed to the Council as a traditional musician and is looking forward to the challenge and the work ahead. She brings with her years of experience as a musician, music teacher, folklorist and as one of the organisers of Dingle TradFest. Recently she returned to a career in academics as a lecturer in UCC, following two years working as Bainisteoir of the Ionad Cultúrtha in Baile Bhúirne.

Aoife is one of six new appointments to the Arts Council, which were made following a public call for applications on the State board’s website in October and an assessment process. She will serve on the Council for five years, initially as a member of the Business and Finance committee, and she is “particularly interested in supporting early career artists, who are leaving the arts because of lack of support and mentorship”.

Aoife is also aware of the pressures on the hundreds of small community festivals run by volunteers throughout the country. “I hope I am bringing a good background to the Council, having both experiences of submitting successful and unsuccessful applications,” she said.

Aoife, who is one of three native Irish speakers on the Arts Council, plans to advocate for these festivals, rural Ireland, and the Gaeltacht. “Over the years, I have thought a lot about how things needed to be changed,” she said. “It is all well and good to be giving out about things, but then you have to be willing to answer the call when it comes, to take part in influencing change.”

In February Minister Martin announced a €130 million investment in the arts in Ireland and Aoife is confident that the Minister is fully supportive of making changes to develop and progress the sector.

Inspired marketing gets Jeaicí noticed

West Kerry-based Inspirational Tours Ireland has been shortlisted among an elite group for the Marketing Institute of Ireland’s Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge, thanks to an Irish language marketing strategy that lifts it out of the ordinary and gives the company a unique appeal to visitors.

The company, which offers bespoke guided tours of the Dingle Peninsula, Ireland and Scotland, was set up in 2018 by Jeaicí Ó Muircheartaigh, who has since been joined in the enterprise by his sons Tristan and Ian. They cater for a clientele of “culturally curious visitors” who get five-star treatment on tours that are tailored to their requirements and include limousine services if that’s what is called for.

Along with the company’s emphasis on quality and service there is a strong commitment to Irish, partly because it is Jeaicí’s first language and partly because of the very positive response from tourists.

“When I started doing the tours I would introduce myself in Irish as a way of breaking the ice with new visitors and then I found that people loved hearing the language… I was 13 years old before I learned to speak English and when people heard about that they were very interested and I felt it increased their appreciation of our language and culture,” said Jeaicí.

After Covid lockdowns brought Jeaicí’s developing business to a standstill in 2020, he used the time to focus on developing the Irish language side of the business. He translated the company’s website into Irish; developed a plan for ‘Aspire to Irish’ Irish language tours, which will be launched in the coming months; and he wrote a phrase book to give visitors an essential ‘cupla focal’.

Last year Foras Na Gaeilge awarded a Q-mark to Inspirational Tours Ireland in recognition of their commitment to the Irish language. Following on from that the company was invited by the Marketing Institute of Ireland to submit an application for the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge and last week Jeaicí learned that they have been shortlisted along with TG4, Energia and Bewleys.

“This is recognition of how Irish can be used successfully to market tours internationally… To me personally it’s recognition of my own belief in the Irish language, and of my parents and the community for passing it on to me,” said Jeaicí.

The next stage in the awards process will involve Jeaicí making a presentation on his business and marketing strategy to the Marketing Institute on April 7, after which a winner will be chosen to be announced on May 19.

Jeaicí is preparing his presentation with the help of a mentor and he’s ‘sleeping on it’. “I won’t be short of a word anyway,” he said.

Boost for St James’ restoration plans

The Friends of St. James’ will have the benefit of expert advice from the Heritage Council for their restoration plans for the church following last Friday’s announcement that their application to the ‘Adopt a Monument’ scheme has been successful.

Five monuments in locations across Ireland were selected for inclusion in the Adopt a Monument Scheme 2022. The scheme, which is operated by the Heritage Council, will provide the group with expertise, mentoring and support to allow them adopt best practice in the restoration and care of the medieval site in the heart of Dingle. The advice will be provided by the National Monuments Service, the Discovery Programme, a community archaeologist, and Abarta Heritage.

Friends of St James’ chairperson Alison Groves told The Kerryman that their inclusion in the three-year scheme will give substantial support to their plans to restore the Anglican church and develop it as a shared spiritual cultural space. “We are delighted, it will provide mentoring and guidance, linked into best practice,” she said. “It will be a minimum of three years… hopefully we will be self-sustaining at that time.”

Alison explained that Friends of St. James’ is a separate secular organization, which was established to raise funds for the restoration of St. James’s Church. It currently has three members: Anne Curran, Philip King and Alison herself. The group have applied for charitable status and will be seeking other interested, skilled people to join them to support the work associated with the planned restoration and redevelopment.

Meanwhile, the group have given a date for their fundraising golf outing which was initially scheduled for 2020 and could not take place because of Covid restrictions. It will now take place on Friday, April 29, at Gailf Cumann Ceann Sibéal. Anybody interested in taking part can get more information from Kay Woods on Tel: 087 235 5293 Email: kaywoods2402@gmail.com.

If you are interested in offering expertise in administration, marketing, or fund-raising to the Friends of St. James’ Alison asks that you send a note to her at alison@stjamesdingle.com with details of how you would like to help.

Cake sale for Hope

A cake sale will be held in Dingle on St Patrick’s Day to raise funds for Hope Guatemamla and the West Kerry-based charity is appealing for donations to help raise money for the hard-pressed Mayan people of Guatemala who have been badly hit by fuel and food price increases caused by the war in Ukraine.

The cake sale is in Gairdín Mhuire on Green Street from 11.30am to 2pm on St Patrick’s Day and donations of cakes can be left into Random Restaurant, opposite the Phoenix Cinema, from 1pm - 3pm or to Gairdín Mhuire from 3pm - 5 pm on Wednesday, March 16.

Comórtas gnó buaite ag PCD

Bhuaigh an grúpa ‘Faoiseamh Farraige’ ó bhliain a ceathair sa Phobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne - Ana Ní Bhrosnacháin, Rachel Nic an Rí, Orla Ní Chinnéide agus Sinéad Ní Mhuircheartaigh - an Comórtas Réigiúnda sa bhFiontraíocht an seachtain seo caite. Tá an grúpa cáilithe anois do Chraobh na hÉireann.