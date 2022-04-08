Exciting times at Coláiste na Ríochta as a new era unfolds

Coláiste na Ríochta students showing Minister Norma Foley a birdfeeder, one of the many initiatives they’ve undertaken to enhance the environment. From left, Maya Daly, Sorcha Cameron, Emma O’Shea, Daithi Daly, David O’Shea and Leandro Mataos . Photo by Domnick Walsh

At the recent announcement of a new extension for Coláiste na Ríochta in Listowel were, back from left, Leandro Mataos, David O’Shea, Colm McAvoy, Noel Keenan, Molly Burke, Cllr Aoife Thornton, Padraig O’Sullivan, Maria Gorman, Daithi Daly, and Maya Daly. Front, from left, Sorcha Cameron, Anne O’Dwyer, Minister Foley, Principal Iseult Glynn and Emma O’Shea. Photo by Domnick Walsh

LISTOWEL secondary Coláiste na Ríochta is poised for a period of massive growth under plans that see the school both securing a state-of-the-art extension and becoming a secondary-only campus.

The latter takes effect as the Kerry Education and Training Board decouples the Further Education campus from Coláiste na Ríochta to relocate it to its new Further Education campus in Clieveragh.

And the former is happening under a transformation facilitated by recently-announced funding from the Department of Education that will soon see Coláiste na Ríochta expanding by means of a 20,000 sq ft extension.

Greater details of the planned extension are emerging this week following on from Minister Norma Foley’s recent visit to the campus in which she announced the new development, as well as a permanent new building for the primary Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail adjoining the Coláiste on the KETB-owned site.

It’s a very exciting time for the whole school, including Principal of Coláiste na Ríochta Iseult Glynn, all the staff, and, of course, its many students.

As a result of the latest developments it is projected that the school will double its already fast-growing student body in the near future.

Ms Glynn said the extension would bring the school facility ‘into the 21st Century’ in no uncertain way.

“The new extension, which measures 20,000 sq ft, includes a plethora of specialist rooms that will bring the school facilities into the 21st Century and mirror the excellent work of the students and teachers in STEAM education [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics] already in practice here in Coláiste na Ríochta,” Ms Glynn told The Kerryman.

And it will also prove of massive benefit to a school that has long placed great emphasis on special education.

The new extension will see a three-class special education base with associated sensory garden for the students of the Coláiste with autism (ASD).

In fact, it’s so cutting-edge it will mean that the Listowel secondary will be one of a select number of Irish mainstream secondaries with the SEN suite feature, Ms Glynn explained, speaking of the special education base and sensory garden:

“This SEN suite, incorporated into the plans, places the school among a small number of post-primary schools in the country to have this facility for our SEN students in mainstream education.”

STEAM education is also long to the fore at the Coláiste, which has the distinction of having been the first school in Kerry to introduce computer science as a Leaving Cert subject.

To further the STEAM potential of students to the max, the new extension will house specialist rooms such as a Technology Room and Preparation Space, Design and Communications Graphics Lab and a Science Laboratory and Store.

It will also deliver a home economics room, offices, a fitness suite for PE, associated staff, student toilets and ancillary spaces as well as an additional play area and car parking spaces.

The Department of Education is also proposing alterations as follows to the existing school accommodation: The existing Home Economics room, Science Demo room and Staffroom.

“Student numbers in Colaiste na Riochta have been increasing exponentially in recent years, therefore we are delighted with this announcement as it will enable us to further continue the development of the school,” Ms Glynn said, adding: “Coupled with the relocation of the Further Education sector from Kerry College to their new Listowel campus in 2023, this will enable us to double our student capacity to meet the demand for a co-educational and multi-denominational experience for post-primary students in North Kerry.

“We would like to thank the Buildings Department in Kerry ETB for their extensive work on this application, in addition to the Board of Management of the school, and the KETB Board of Management, for their support of this application in recent years. The reaction to the proposed extension and refurbishment by all stakeholders has been extremely positive with everyone now looking forward to planning and construction getting underway.”