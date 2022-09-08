Eirgrid to host ‘appreciation day' for Moyvane community

Head of Public Engagementwith EirGrid, Sinead Dooley, says communities are 'at the heart' of what the state-owned company does.

KERRY star Jason Foley and his pal Sam will be the guests of honour at a family event in Moyvane on Friday, September 16 – hosted by EirGrid to recognise its contribution of over €200,000 to community groups in the area following work carried out on the electricity transmission grid there in recent years.

Eirgrid and Moyvane Community Sports Hall Committee are inviting the members of the public to the ‘Kilpadogue Knockanure Community Appreciation Day’ from 5 – 8pm on the night.

“The family friendly event which takes place at Moyvane Sports Hall, will celebrate community groups that benefited from the Kilpadogue-Moyvane-Knockanure Community Sponsorship Fund, established by EirGrid,” a spokesperson said.

Among the initiatives to have benefitted from a share of the €205,000 fund, were improvements to the John F Leslie Woodland Walk in Tarbert, the provision of GAA training supplies to Moyvane Ladies Football Club, and the upgrading of a school playing field for Scoil Chorp Chríost in Knockanure.

The appreciation event will see music, entertainment, food and refreshments for all the family to enjoy, with special guest appearance from All-Ireland winning footballer, Jason Foley, accompanied by the Sam Maguire.

“Communities are at the heart of what we do in EirGrid and while planning and developing the grid we are always conscious of how these plans may impact people, businesses and communities,” EirGrid head of public engagement, Sinead Dooley, said, adding:

“Recognising the role communities play in accepting grid infrastructure is something we believe is incredibly important.”

“We invite families, groups and clubs in the area to come along to this community focused day where we will celebrate the efforts of those who do so much for the betterment of local towns, clubs, sporting groups and civic initiatives.”