Crunch talks on Listowel Bypass as businesses fear for their Christmas trade

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton is calling for traders in the town to be given a clean break from traffic disruption for the duration of the vitally-important Christmas shopping season. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton is currently in talks with Will Bros contractors towards fixing a date for crunch talks between the bypass contractors and local traders.

It’s a meeting with one main objective: Convincing the massive road-building firm to suspend their works around Listowel over the entire Christmas period.

That could be as long as four weeks –precious construction time on a project worth €61 million; the biggest capital infrastructure scheme in the county in decades.

But the town’s very economy could be left on its knees if provision is not made for trade.

Business people and their elected representatives to Kerry County Council are now warning that many small firms could be pushed to the wall entirely as operating costs skyrocket amid increasing inflation rates.

Traffic disruption of the kind visited on Listowel in recent months between the start of the bypass work and the Caherdown scheme has already cost businesses dear.

If shoppers are discouraged from hitting Listowel over the most important trade period of the year in December it could spell disaster, Council management was warned at the last Listowel Municipal District meeting.

At that meeting, Mayor of Listowel Aoife Thornton called on the Council to ensure Wills Bros contractors suspend bypass works from early December to early January.

“I’m asking as emphatically as I can that the roadworks are disbanded completely from the turning on of the Christmas lights until January 2.”

Kerry County Council cited contractual provisions preventing the authority from imposing any obligatory block on the works, protecting the integrity of the contractor’s control of the project.

It’s feared any moves to force any party’s hand under such contractual provisions could result in difficult litigation.

“I hear you on the contract but it is my intention to ask the Chamber Alliance to meet with Wills seperately.

“I don’t believe the town can withstand roadworks going on into the Christmas period,” the Fine Gael Mayor warned Council management.

“It is my job to come in here and fight for those shops and busineses, in order to give these businesses the chance...There have been a lot of roadworks throughout the Covid period and I do belive our businesses need this Christmas period [free of traffic disruption] in order to get through the year.”

Cllr Thornton told The Kerryman this week that she spoke with Wills Bros since that meeting and said she is now finalising a date for the crunch meeting between the firm and the Chamber Alliance and other trades in Listowel not affiliated with the Chamber.

The Mayor noted that Will Bros appear to have every sympathy for the plight of local business based on her dealings with the road builders.

“I’m calling for the suspension of roadworks full stop and I’ve let them know that. We just have to set up a date now for the meeting between Wills Bros and members of the Chamber Alliance and other independent traders in Listowel.

“The meeting will give local business people the opportunity to directly inform Wills Bros of the need to disband the works in the run-up to Christmas.

“To be fair, I find that Wills Bros are listening, and trying to work with us.”

Cllr Thornton welcomed the fact that the roadworks were suspended for the duration of the Listowel Races as they got underway. She said she was pleased to see the roundabout at Coolnalean/Fingue Cross on the N69 reopened and operational since last Friday.

The Listowel Byass is set to transform the quality of life of the town. It is estimated that it will cut traffic volumes through Listowel by up to 40 per cent; and slash driving duration in and around Listowel by an average of six minutes.

The price of progress is altogether too much to pay for some, however.

At least one landowner posted pictures of the scene on their land last week – concrete and heavy plant machinery where previously cows had grazed and birds nested.

Kerry County Council said that the land acquisition process is ‘progressing’.

“Meanwhile the land acquisition process is progressing, with consultation on land acquisition and accommodation works continuing between Kerry County Council, landowners and land agents as required in each case.

“Cases continue to be agreed, substantially through negotiation and land agreements are being processed,” they informed councillors last week.

They set out an overview of the work:

“Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors commenced construction works in mid-February 2022. Site access points have been created on the R557 Finuge road, the L1011 Greenville road and R553 Ballybunnion Road.

“The Contractor is continuing to progress Fencing, Earthworks, Culvert installation and piling over the coming months on the offline section.

“The project includes for the upgrading of the John B Keane Road.

“The first phase between the R553 Ballybunnion Road and the R552 Clieveragh Road commenced in late July under single lane traffic management. This will be removed for Race Week.

“Works to complete the Finuge Road roundabout are ongoing under a three week road closure and are due to be complete before the Races.”