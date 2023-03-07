‘Critical’ meeting on Finuge wind plans

A NORTH Kerry community battling for nine years to block what would be among the tallest wind turbines in the State from their farming homeland have called a ‘critical’ public meeting on the issue for Friday next.

The North Kerry Wind Turbine Awareness Group (NKWTAG) is engaged in its second major legal campaign against plans by Stacks Mountain Windfarm Ltd to cite seven giant wind turbines in the townlands of Ballyhorgan South and East, Irramore, Lissahane and Muckenagh.

The Bord Pleanála granted permission to the project – which would represent a €46 million investment in renewable energy according to the company – just before Christmas of 2021.

This led to NKWTAG mounting a second major legal challenge. They succeeded in March of 2018 against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning to Stacks Mountain Windfarm for a ten-turbine farm.

An Bord conceded the appeal before it went to the Supreme Court.

Now, NKWTAG is calling what it has described as a ‘critical’ meeting amid the ongoing challenge in the Commercial Court.

The group believes the case is to be progressed quickly, with the company arguing that the legal process is affecting the ‘deliverability’ of a project it needs to complete by close of 2025 to meet obligations to the State.

“We are calling the meeting to update everyone on where the case is at and to get a taste of where people want to go from here with it,” a spokesperson said.

The meeting takes place in Dromclough National School on Friday, March 10, next at 8pm.