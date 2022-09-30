Coffee to flow in aid of Kerry Hospice

Launching the Kerry Hospice Coffee Morning at the Listowel Arms Hotel were Colm O’Callaghan, Listowel Arms, Listowel Hospice branch Chairperson Mary O’Connor and branch members Sr Margaret Flynn, Agnes McCarthy, Helen Duggan and Seamus O’Connor.

THE powerful work of the Listowel branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation continues apace as the members appeal for great support for their forthcoming coffee morning –taking place at the Listowel Arms Hotel on Wednesday, next, October 5, from 10am until 12.30pm.

Apart from representing a vital fundraising stream for the palliative care charity, it also serves as a great chance of course for a little morning’s socialising amid quality company and surroundings.

As ever, the local group is keen to support the work of Listowel native Dr Patricia Sheehan who is the head of palliative care at University Hospital Kerry, over the clinical work at the Hospice-funded In-Patient Palliative Care centre at UHK.

“The opening of that centre really transformed the level of care for patients but it’s at full capacity all the time,” Listowel Hospice branch secretary Jenny Tarrant said.

“The Hospice has also secured two community nursing positions, one for North Kerry and one for South Kerry that are expected to become operational in the future. So the Foundation requires the constant support of the public, who have always been so generous,” Jenny added.