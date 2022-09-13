Brand new VW Tiguan worth €50k up for grabs in Finuge GAA draw!

Draw is being held to raise funds for juvenile facilities at the North Kerry club
THERE are just weeks left to get in with a chance of winning a brand new 221 Volkswagen Tiguan in the Finuge GAA’s big fundraising draw for juvenile facilities at the Club.
And the tickets – costing €25 – are selling fast as the Club moves swiftly to meet the cost of the SUV which is being sold by Divane’s of Castleisland.
“This is about providing quality facilities for our 200 plus juvenile players to secure a thriving future for Finuge GAA,” fundraising committee member Jimmy Deenihan said.
Specifically, the club is hoping to develop a pitch for underage players on land adjoining their grounds.
Visit Finuge GAA on Facebook or www.finugegaa.com to find out more and purchase tickets for the draw that’s taking place on October 1 next.
Alternatively you can ring Finuge GAA secretary Bridget Liston on (087)7703558/ Eamon Breen on (087)2959702 or Jimmy Deenihan on (087)8113661 to buy tickets to be in with a chance of winning.