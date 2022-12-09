Basketball stars of North Kerry secondary take national bronze

CAUSEWAY Comprehensive’s under-16 boys’ basketball team were the toast of the North Kerry secondary last week after completing a brilliant run in the All-Ireland cup that saw them taking national bronze.

The lads came up against St Finian’s of Mullingar in the All-Ireland semi-finals held in the University of Limerick and though they played out of their skins the Westmeath side proved insurmountable on the day.

They still came home as All-Ireland medallists however, to the great pride of everyone in the secondary. The lads now play in the last 16 of the All-Ireland League competition.

“Congratulations to our U16 Boys basketball team who finished with an All Ireland Cup bronze medal,” Principal of Causeway Comprehensive school Cathal Fitzgerald said after the big match.