Ballyheigue gathers all its children home again

Audrey and Sarah Duggan with Ella Fortune entertaining the gathering at the Ballyheigue Thresher Festival on Wednesday last. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Timmy and Sheila Kenny and Mícheál Ó hAllmhuráin at the Pattern Thresher Festival in the White Sands on Wednesday. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Timmy Kenny opening the Ballyheigue Thresher Festival at the White Sands on the eve of the Pattern. Photo by Domnick Walsh

THOUSANDS thronged the streets and public houses of Ballyheigue in a massive Pattern week for the village, one of the biggest of all time with the local diaspora returning in full force post Covid restrictions.

The joyous celebrations kicked off in The White Sands Hotel on Wednesday night for the Pattern Thresher Festival, the annual celebration of traditional culture held on the eve of the Pattern - Our Lady’s birthdays.

The Thresher Festival got everything off on the right foot amid music, song, dance and the odd sup or two of porter in the ever-popular hotel.

The honour of officially opening the festival fell to a local man embodying a great example of the Pattern’s draw on emigrants. Tim Kenny, former CEO of the massively-successful QBE insurance giant in the US cut the súgán rope outside the White Sands on Wednesday night.

That rope was specially woven to ‘represent the connection with the past and with the upholders of the traditional arts and graces’ festival member Mícheál Ó hAllmhuráin explained. And the trad flowed thereafter with some of the best musicians of the area, young and old – from Richard Casey and his troupe to All-Ireland Champion accordionist John Lucid – performing throughout the hotel.

Retired garda sergeant Jimmy Griffin was also at the focus of the night as he launched his CD Ballads from Bannaside. Jimmy performed all over the world with the Garda Choir and in launching the CD Tom Lawlor honoured Jimmy’s deep interest in the history of ballad singing and in the stories which reflect events both local and national.

Festival president and White Sands Hotel owner Jimmy Browne described the whole Pattern week as one of the most remarkable in years. “It certainly was the biggest in years and was all the more joyful after Covid. It’s all about Ballyheigue bringing its people home and they came home for the occasion from the US, the UK and further afield.

“The Thresher Festival was a great success, the place was packed. And the Pattern the following day was massive. We estimated we had around 5,000 guests over the few days.