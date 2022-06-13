Ballybunion Active Retired hold Dutch auction for much-loved local causes

Pat Buckley presenting a cheque to TJ McCarron on behalf of Sea Rescue. This presentation was accompanied by Mary Dee, Secretary, Maureen Lawlor, member, Angela Walsh, member and Christina Hellard, Committee member.

Presenting the cheque to Sean Dee on behalf of Scoil Iosagain was Pat Buckley, Active Retirement Chairperson, accompanied by Mary Dee, Secretary, Peggy Murphy, Treasurer, Maisie Rohan, member and Noreen Houlihan, Committee member/

TWO vital causes dear to Ballybunion’s heart were the beneficiaries of the annual ‘Dutch’ auction hosted by the local Active Retirement branch on Wednesday last.

Martina Reid was the moderator as the group and community rallied to the call to bid fast and furiously – helped no end by Martina’s consummate moderation, keeping the bidding ‘swift, interesting and loaded with laughs’ as the group said.

Thanks to the turnout the group enjoyed a very successful event, raising money for two local causes – the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue Unit and the local primary Scoil Íosagáin.

In the case of the latter, the donation is expected to help provide for the adjustment of their new Ukrainian pupils into school life on the Atlantic coast.

“The Ballybunion Active Retirement was happy to be able to support two worthy local groups who provide services to many in our community,” a spokesperson said.

The Active Retirement members meanwhile enjoyed a luncheon at Ballyseede Castle Hotel on Tuesday in their last get-together before a summer break.