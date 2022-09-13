‘Absolute gentleman’ Tim O’Leary remembered with deep affection by councillors

COUNCILLORS of the Listowel Municipal Area paid fond tribute to departed colleague Tim O’Leary at a meeting on Monday – the first one following the former garda’s death late last month.

‘An absolute gentleman’ was how Sinn Féin Cllr Tom Barry remembered his friend, a sentiment echoed by all in the chamber including a number who served on Listowel Town Council with the late Fine Gael politician.

“I wish to share my condolences with Tim O’Leary’s family,” Cllr Barry said.

“Tim was an absolute gentleman. One memory I will always have of him was that whenever he presented motions they were always spot on.

“He is at peace now with Tess [Mr O’Leary’s late wife Teresa], that’s where he always wanted to be God love him,” Cllr Barry added.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney paid similar tribute: “I served on the Town Council with him. He was a great community man through and through. He was thoroughly prepared, with his motions always well researched and well developed.

“Tim made a great contribution to this town over his lifetime,” Cllr Moloney said.

Fine Gael Mayor of Listowel Cllr Aoife Thornton said he is ‘sorely missed’.

“The late councillor was a true gentleman. In his work around the town he always had time for everybody and did everything to perfection. He will be sorely missed.”

Tributes also poured from former garda colleagues, not least in Listowel itself where Tim O’Leary was Sergeant-in-charge at the Garda Station for many years – in a proud career distinguished by his unstinting dedication to the job.