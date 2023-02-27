Abbeydorney Ladies’ GAA talents celebrate incredible year of success

Attending the Abbeydorney Ladies LGFA awards in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Sunday were O’Connell, Keane and O’Leary families supporters with their daughters Megan O’Connell, Roisin Keane and Emily O’Leary. Photos by Mark O'Sullivan

The future of ladies’ football in Abbeydorney - and indeed Kerry - appears to be in extremely safe hands judging by the impressive array of medals, trophies and awards presented at the local club’s much-anticipated awards ceremony at Ballyroe Heights Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Over 270 guests attended the Abbeydorney LGFA event - the first in-person celebration held by the club in three years due to Covid19.

From the U6s right up to senior level, hundreds of players were honoured for their achievements on the football field over the past three seasons. While all girls were honoured with a medal for their participation in the club, the success of the competitive teams (from U12 upwards) was also celebrated on the day, highlighting the vast array of talent that currently exists in all competitions.

The U12 panels achieved no fewer than 10 impressive titles over the past three years – highlights including the North Kerry and County Division One titles in 2022: the U14s were celebrated for winning the North Kerry Division One Shield in 2021 and 2022, while the U16s were honoured on Sunday for claiming the 2021 County Division 2 Cup.

Other teams honoured at the event were the minor ladies team who won the 2022 Division 2 County final, as well as the junior panel who won the 2020 County Junior B championship.

Another special feature of the evening was a presentation to 11 club players who are, or have, represented Kerry at various levels over the past two years. Among them, of course, is senior ladies star Ciara McCarthy who was the special guest on the day and presented all the girls with their respective medals and awards.

Outgoing club chairman Sean O’Loughlin paid tribute to the players for their tremendous success over the past three seasons, and said it was an honour to have served the club over the last number of years. Taking over the reins as chairperson, Ursula Scullion said that the commitment, hard work and dedication shown by the players - from academy players to seniors - is a credit to the coaches, parents, and of course the members themselves.

She paid tribute also to the impressive number of club players currently representing Kerry in their respective age groups, and said she has no doubt there will be many more Abbeydorney ladies donning the green and gold in years to come. She also thanked the club’s coaches and committee members who go above and beyond behind the scenes each year to help bring such success to club. And with training for all ages set to resume in the coming weeks, the newly-elected chairperson encouraged new members to get involved and share in the fun, friendships and camaraderie that is an integral part of what Abbeydorney LGFA is all about.