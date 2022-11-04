‘80,000 jobs available to people in west Kerry’ because of remote working

A meeting held in Dingle Hub last week heard that there are 80,000 jobs available for people in West Kerry, thanks to Covid-19 which shut workplaces and opened the door to remote working.

The revelation came from Community Officer with Grow Remote, Donal Kearney, who, appropriately enough, joined the Hub meeting through a video link.

Speaking later with The Kerryman, Dónal explained that there are thousands of companies throughout the world looking to recruit remote workers in a range of job types, including design, sales and marketing, finance and administration. What is needed in order to be eligible for these jobs is a good Internet connection and the relevant skills.

Dónal said the Grow Remote organisation provides free training and links to the many thousands of job opportunities.

The organisation aims to establish and support local groups, called chapters, which can then develop remote working in a community. Grow remote will also provide funding up to €1,000 towards the establishment of a local remote working groups he said.

With an increasing number of employers willing to recruit remote workers, the opportunities for people living in rural areas have expanded to include any job that is offered online. For further information contact Dónal at donal@growremote.ie, or Hazel at info@dinglehub.com.