North Kerry love bombs the United States on St Patrick’s Day

Mayor Moloney with the new President of Kerry Association, Patrice Buckley from Killarney, and International Rose of Tralee, Sinead Flanagan, prior to the start of St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York. Photo, from left,Jamie Flannery, Dingle, Kerry Rose Sally Ann Leahy, International Rose of Tralee, Sinead Flanagan, Patrice Buckley, President, New York Kerry Association, Denis Hegarty, Glin, and Mayor of Kerry, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney.

Two North Kerry exports to New York who've added so much value to the Big Apple over the years: Abbeydorney native Mary Deady of the Ireland Consulate in New York with Ballyheigue native fashion designer Don O'Neill at the Tourism Ireland Kerry Luncheon on St Patrick's Day.

Mayor Moloney opening the park dedicated to his home town of Listowel in its Kansas twin city of Shawnee; with Listowel’s Damian Stack. The bright new sign features photography of Listowel by Kerryman contributor John Kelliher.

Mayor Moloney with Listowel Chief Fire Officer Paul O’Sullivan and Kerry Rose Sally Ann Leahy on Fifth Avenue during the St Patrick’s Day parade.

Cllr Moloney speaks with Sean Egan whose firefighter hero dad Martin died on 9/11. The Egans are descendants of Tralee and Killarney.

Mayor Moloney with firefighters of Kerry descent laying a wreath for the 9/11fallen. From left,Officers John Halpin and John Teahan, Chief Stephen O’Sullivan, Battalion Commander John O’Sullivan, Sean Egan, whose father died on 9/11, and Paul Mannix.

Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney meeting his New York counterpart, Mayor Eric Adams at a breakfast event on St Patrick's morning.

Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney presenting Governor of New York Kathy Courtney Hochul with a sea-green bowl crafted by Maharees talent Colleen Bowler – of added significance given the Governor’s paternal grandparents came from the Maharees.

NORTH Kerry representatives spearheaded a remarkable charm offensive on some of the most powerful politicians on Earth for St Patrick’s Day.

Transatlantic relationships were renewed at the highest levels post-Covid as Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney secured a meeting with the Governor of New York Kathy Courtney Hochul on his trip Stateside last week.

They spoke of the economic challenges facing both countries coming out of the pandemic and of the subsequent importance of tourism and foreign direct investment to Kerry.

And in Washington Senator Ned O’Sullivan and his wife Madeleine enjoyed a personal meeting with the most powerful leader in the world, President Joe Biden.

Governor Hochul left none in doubt as to her affection for Jimmy Moloney’s native county. As it’s practically her native county too, the one her grandparents left when they emigrated from their native Maharees early last century.

Governor Hochul presented Cllr Moloney with a gift inscribed with a sentiment that said it all: ‘Although I may be an ocean away, the Kerry spirit is ingrained in who I am today’.

Mayor Moloney officially invited the Governor back to her ancestral home in the course of their long and convivial meeting,held in the Governor's Office in Albany, upstate New York, on Tuesday, March 15.

Pending her reappointment to the position following November’s election it’s a trip she is more than interested in making, the Mayor told The Kerryman.

“We had a wonderful meeting and we were delighted to have been the only delegation given the time as the Governor is in the middle of a busy budget season,” Mayor Moloney said.

The Kerry angle clearly paid dividends.

The Buffalo native – who now holds one of the most powerful political roles in the US – is a proud daughter of the Kingdom by virtue of her paternal grandparents who left the Maharees for the US.

Indeed, she has visited her relatives at home in Kerry over the years.

“I was delighted to officially invite Gov Hochul to Kerry and if she’s re-elected in November she will be very open to visiting. She had a real, sincere affinity with the county and it clearly holds a special place in her heart.”

They spoke about the difficult economic situation facing both the NY and Irish economies coming out of Covid and the need to reaffirm the strong transatlantic bonds between the US, Ireland and Kerry.

“This was symbolised in one of the gifts I gave the Gov in a piece of the old transatlantic cable from Valentia to the US that was set on Valentia slate.”

Gov Hochul in turn gifted the Mayor a striking ceremonial box with an inscription setting out her exact relationship to Kerry: “Honoured to meet my home county Cathaoirleach. As Edmund Burke said ‘People will not look forward to posterity, who never look backwards to their ancestors’. Although I may be an ocean away, the Kerry spirit is ingrained in who I am today.’

In the course of the busy trip Mayor Moloney also opened Listowel Park in Shawnee, Kansas, dedicated to its Irish twin.

He also met with Mayor of New York Eric Adams at a breakfast event on St Patrick’s Day before laying a wreath in memory of the fallen of 9/11 with Kerry descendant firefighters and police officers.

There Mayor Moloney spoke with Tralee-Killarney descendant Sean Egan whose firefighter hero dad died while trying to save lives on that terrible day.

He also led the Kerry delegation at the head of the big parade on what was the first major public event in the Big Apple since Covid hit.