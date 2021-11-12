No conviction in case over cutting trees in Kenmare

Judge David Waters had indicated he will dismiss all charges against a Kenmare contractor hired to cut down trees and subsequently charged with criminal damage as he said the state is unable to prove that he intended to cause damage.

“It was wrong to prosecute Mr O’Riordan when there was no evidence to show he intentionally or recklessly damaged property,” he said. Furthermore, Judge Waters said that he found it ‘bizarre’ that the DPP sought to bring charges against the contractor at all, and not the two men who had hired the contractor:

“That is bizarre, there has to be a Mens Rea...the standard of Mens Rea is that the defendant intended to intentionally or recklessly commit the crime.

“I can’t understand the thinking of the DPP...if there is no evidence to show me that I can be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr O’Riordan was criminally negligent.”

Con O’Riordan (63) of Cahir, Kenmare, was before Kenmare District Court on 12 charges of criminal damage related to the cutting down of trees at Riverville House, Gortamullen, Kenmare between October 1 and November 30, 2018. One charge of damaging a shed was also included.

The court heard that Mr O’Riordan was hired by two other men to enter the property in question and cut trees. The property did not belong to the men but bordered their property.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell argued that the case should not be before the court and was a “civil case brought in under the guise of a criminal case”.

Judge Waters said that in a criminal case it had to be shown that Mr O’Riordan intended or recklessly caused criminal damage and said that the state could not prove this. He said it would be different if the men that hired Mr O’Riordan knew they had no right to cut the trees but that it appeared the contractor acted in good faith.

Mr O’Connell said that his client was ‘hung out to dry’, but Judge Waters said he did not agree, adding that a wrong decision was made by the DPP. Mr O’Connell sought costs against the state, and the case was adjourned to allow the state to deal with this application, which Judge Waters said was the correct step, and once a decision was made on the costs he would dismiss all charges.