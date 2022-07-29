Night of fashion comes good for cancer patients

Sandra Maher, left, and Rita Holly of San Rita Wellness, right presenting the 12 Comfort Buddy Boxes to Máiread Enright of Comfort for Chemo Kerry at the Rose Hotel recently.

PATIENTS undergoing treatment for cancer in Kerry are to benefit from a range of comforting cosmetics thanks to a recent fashion night held in Listowel by San Rita Wellness.

The weight loss and wellness consultancy run by Sandra Maher from Duagh and Rita Holly from Ballybunion enjoyed a wonderful response to a fashion and wellness event they held at the Listowel Arms Hotel on June 10.

So much so that they were able to make a substantial donation to the chosen beneficiary of the big night: Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

"We had a wonderful evening in the Arms in June and were delighted with the support from so many ladies. It was a night of fashion and wellness, giving everyone a great opportunity to come out, enjoy the fashion and hear from a range of fashion and health experts,” Sandra Maher told The Kerryman.

"We’ve always supported vital charities through the annual event and this year decided that we would help Comfort for Chemo. We did so by donating 12 comfort boxes to the charity for the patients they support. The comfort box is an initiative started by Siobhán Walsh of IBU Botanicals in Ballybunion in which Doran’s Pharmacy in Listowel make up special boxes full of comforting cosmetics from hand cream to lip balm and things like that.”

“For €25 anyone can purchase one for donation through Doran’s and we were delighted to help people receive a little TLC in this way while undergoing treatment,” Sandra said.

San Rita Wellness meanwhile run weight loss and wellness meetings each week at John Mitchel’s in Tralee from 9.30am to 10.30am on Tuesdays; Listowel Community Centre on Wednesdays from 10am to 11am and Ballybunion Health and Leisure Centre on Thursdays from 10am to 11am. Contact Sandra on (087)6718377 or Rita on (087)1012174.