Youth gang targeting younger Tralee teens and stealing their phones

Teenagers in Tralee have been warned to be vigilant as a gang of youths is thought to be targeting younger teens and stealing their mobile phones.

In the last week two teens have been threatened and had their phones stolen in the town centre.

Last Thursday evening in the Town Park a boy in his mid teens was approached in the town park by a group of older youths who demanded his phone and ran off with it.

Just a day later, on Friday night on Edward street, a gang of three youths – thought to be the part of same group –robbed the phone of a 13-year-old girl who they had surrounded and threatened shortly after 9pm.

The Kerryman is aware of several other incidents in the last fortnight when younger teens were threatened and told to hand over their phones in and around the Town Square.

On these occasions the phones were not handed over.

Gardaí believe the thefts are probably linked and say investigations into the thefts are ongoing.

In the meantime they are advising young people to be vigilant and to never give their phones to someone they don’t know.

Younger people have been advised to avoid isolated areas and to try and stay in the company of friends when in town for the Christmas festivities.

Last May the Kerryman reported on demands for gardaí to tackle a gang of teenagers who have been attacking the elderly; harassing vulnerable children and tormenting business owners in the town centre.

Members of the teen gang have been causing a nuisance in the town centre since the lockdown in early 2021. In recent months their numbers have swollen and they are now an almost constant presence in and around the town centre.

The Kerryman is aware of two teenagers, one of them vulnerable, who are regularly subjected to harassment; violent threats; physical attacks and vile verbal and online abuse by the gang’s members.

