“Your role is to help people in the community to live peacefully and safely”

For most people, fulfilling 30 years’ service is enough, but such is the love that Sgt Martin Allen had for his job, he spent almost 40 years with An Garda Siochána before finally hanging up his cap for the last time in recent weeks.

But he will remain a feature of the Dingle streets regardless having made the town his home.

Dingle was the last stop for Sgt Allen having spent much of his career in Dublin before moving to Kerry, first to Tralee before starting work in 2016 in Dingle, where he decided to set up home and stay well beyond his retirement.

Having spent 10 years of his career in Tralee, he decided to make a switch in 2016 “for a change of scenery and the experience of a different type of policing”. He found that he enjoyed rural policing and being part of the community in Dingle.

For Martin, that is what the job is about, “protecting the community”, and it is a role he has been proud to serve in.

“Your role is to try and help people in the community to live peacefully and safely, that is the whole purpose of the job...You are instrumental in assisting the community run smoothly and safely and to provide a safe environment for people to live and work and enjoy themselves. This is important in a tourism town like Dingle...The community are looking to you for guidance and protection, you are assisting the community rather than enforcing it,” says Martin.

This was a mantra he followed to the letter during his lengthy policing career.

“I treated people the way I would like to have been treated,” he said. “It is also what makes An Garda Siochána so good at their jobs and solving crime – they know their people and their communities, something that is not always possible or evident in other police forces across the world.

“We can talk to people.”

This philosophy has served him well throughout his career, and in his move to Kerry. As a ‘city slicker’, he preferred anonymity, but that was not to be found in this part of the world: “People want to know you.”

Martin had a varied career in An Garda Siochána. His first beat was in Shanakill in Dublin, when he was 20 years old. Joining the gardaí was something he found himself falling into rather than choosing, but he has never regretted being a part of the force.

He accompanied a friend who wanted to join the guards to the local garda station to be ‘measured’ – back then you had to be 5ft 9inches tall to be accepted – and while there, he was encouraged to get measured and join too, and the rest is history.

Two years later, having worked in Solus [the lightbulb company] as a sales rep in the interim, he was a member of An Garda Siochána. As the youngest of nine children and the son of a draper, it was a different world for the ‘baby’ of the family.

Martin spent 14 years of his career with the Garda Technical Bureau as scenes-of-crime photographer with the Emergency Services Control Centre at Harcourt Square. This could be harrowing at times but “you had a job to do”, as he puts it.

“I photographed crime scenes, anything from Tiger kidnappings to high-profile murder cases,” he says.

One such case was the murder of Rachel O’Reilly by her husband, Joe O’Reilly.

Martin was the scenes-of-crime manager for the scene, an important role in which you must ensure all the evidence is gathered in a bid to secure convictions. This case was one of many with a successful outcome.

More recently, his time has been spent working closely with the ambulance, fire service and Dingle Coastguard in operations on the Dingle peninsula – some with very good outcomes, others with sad outcomes.

“There are difficult cases, but you have to do your work. The more you are involved with the community, the more attached you are,” he says.

His illustrious career also brought him to Cyprus on peace-keeping duties. There he worked with the Australian police force on border checks.

Now, after more than 38 years’ service, Martin’s time is up, and while he is looking forward to the next chapter, he loved his career and has not regretted a day of it: “There is great job satisfaction, you are doing something different every day, every hour. You are dealing with the unexpected...I will miss the social aspect of it.”

However, he says he has left Dingle in good hands under Sgt Elaine O’Donoghue, and he will still be a feature of the town, not least because you could be enjoying his baking; the guard-now-turned-pastry-chef hopes to go down a very different path.