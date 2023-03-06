Young trad stars shine in Kerry Comhaltas’s annual Sult na nÓg competition

Vara Windel, Clodagh Keane, Finan Fogarty and Andrew Relihan at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Caragh Keane, Clodagh Keane, Roisin Costello and Sinead Costello at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Max Ryle, Jamie Joyce and Jack O’Gorman at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Sinead Costello and Chloe O’Flaherty (fiddle under 13’s) at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Andrew Relihan at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Kaelan Dee it’s his under 9’s medal for concertina at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Aine O’Connor with her under 9 medal for Concertina at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Chloe May O’Flynn, Finan Fogarty, Katie Joyce,Jamie Joyce and Saoirse Fogarty at the Sult an nOg Trad Competition at MTU on Saturday Afternoon - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

HUNDREDS of the county’s finest young traditional musicians were given a great taste of competitive playing at Comhaltas’s annual Sult na nÓg competition in the Munster Technological University campus in Tralee at the weekend.

Over two days they showed their dazzling abilities in music and dance.

Now approaching its 20th annivesary, Sult na nÓg continues to realise its mission with every passing year in a hugely successful format.

Its genesis came as Comhaltas organisers sought to provide young musicians with the taste of a major competitive format as would be experienced at the fleadhanna in county, regional and All-Ireland levels.

Designed to help each and every player achieve greater confidence on stage, it more than delivered once more over the two days.

The music competitions were held on Saturday in the BIC building in the MTU and in Comhaltas’s own brand-new centre in the campus, the Dúchas building.

And it was in the Dúchas centre the dance competitions were held on Sunday morning too.