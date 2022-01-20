Kerry

Young man critical after road accident in North Kerry

Young man has been taken to Cork University Hospital

A YOUNG man has been taken to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition within the last hour following an accident in North Kerry in the early hours of the morning.

The man was one of three injured when the van in which they were travelling veered off the road and crashed into a pole at Dirha West, on the Ballybunion Road outside Listowel, at around 3.40am today (Thursday).

All were rushed to University Hospital Kerry, with the injuries of the other two men described as not life-threatening.

The Kerryman understands that the young man seriously injured in the crash, who is in his twenties, was taken to Cork University Hospital early this afternoon.

Gardaí closed the road in the aftermath of the collision to facilitate their forensic examination of the scene; with diversions in place routing motorists along local roads. They appeal for any witnesses to contact them at Listowel Garda Station.

