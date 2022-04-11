‘You are one of the greats’ – high praise for Jessie Buckley as she wins ‘Best Actress’ Olivier award in London

Jessie Buckley hugs Eddie Redmayne in the press room after he wins the award for Best Actor in a Musical at the Laurence Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: PA

Jessie Buckley in the press room after winning the Best Actress in a Musical award for Cabaret at the Laurence Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: PA

She might have missed out on taking home the Oscar last month but Jessie Buckley more than put this disappointment behind her over the weekend as the Killarney native picked up the ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ award for her performance as Sally Bowles in the West End revival of Cabaret.

Jessie – who received a standing ovation from the audience as her name was called – appeared overwhelmed with emotion as she received a huge hug from her co-star Eddie Redmayne and, speaking as she collected her award at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night, she expressed her delight at being part of such a wonderful group of people.

"This is like my worst nightmare and my biggest dream all at once!” she said, before going on to thank all of those involved in the production, even going so far as jokingly calling Redmayne an “eejit” for asking her to do the play in the first place.

“It's such a huge privilege to be part of this community, which I consider my family. Thank you for welcoming me in all those years ago. This is just so lovely” she said.

Cabaret proved to be the show of shows at this year's awards, taking home a hugely impressive seven gongs out of its 11 nominations on the night, including Redmayne, who was named as winner of the ‘Best Actor in a Musical’ award.

In a sign of how highly thought of Jessie has become amongst the cream of the crop of the acting world, Eddie revealed as he collected his award that he had only agreed to do the play as long as Jessie agreed to be his co-star.

“There’s one more person. Jessie Buckley, this would never have happened, I would never gone on this ride if she hadn’t agreed to hold my hand and do it. Every night, getting to introduce her singing ‘Cabaret’ and then getting to peek through the curtain and watch her roar that track was the stuff that dreams are made of. You are of the greats and thank you for that privilege,” he said.