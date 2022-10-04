Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Yee-haw, Jesse James rides again!

Athea man David Horgan returns home to lovingly restore one of the most iconic pubs in Kerry – the Jesse James Tavern in Asdee – with plans to open it as Air B ‘N’ B

The North Kerry Notorious gang who raided Jesse James Tavern in Asdee! A right bunch of rugged hombres, as played by, from left, Eugene Moriarty, Tadhg Moriarty, Paddy McElligott and Joe Murphy. Photo by Brendan Landy Expand
David's sister Liz Horgan and Bernie Roche looking suitably western at the Jessie James Tavern charity night held in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy Expand
David Horgan kicking back in his new abode in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy Expand

Close

The North Kerry Notorious gang who raided Jesse James Tavern in Asdee! A right bunch of rugged hombres, as played by, from left, Eugene Moriarty, Tadhg Moriarty, Paddy McElligott and Joe Murphy. Photo by Brendan Landy

The North Kerry Notorious gang who raided Jesse James Tavern in Asdee! A right bunch of rugged hombres, as played by, from left, Eugene Moriarty, Tadhg Moriarty, Paddy McElligott and Joe Murphy. Photo by Brendan Landy

David's sister Liz Horgan and Bernie Roche looking suitably western at the Jessie James Tavern charity night held in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy

David's sister Liz Horgan and Bernie Roche looking suitably western at the Jessie James Tavern charity night held in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy

David Horgan kicking back in his new abode in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy

David Horgan kicking back in his new abode in Asdee. Photo by Brendan Landy

/

The North Kerry Notorious gang who raided Jesse James Tavern in Asdee! A right bunch of rugged hombres, as played by, from left, Eugene Moriarty, Tadhg Moriarty, Paddy McElligott and Joe Murphy. Photo by Brendan Landy

kerryman

Donal Nolan

THREE great nights of rootin’, tootin’, cowboy-hollerin’ craic for charity saw the Wild Atlantic Way turning a little bit Wild West in Asdee, as the iconic Jesse James Tavern reopened in a new guise.

And man were the locals delighted to hop back in once more and relive some of their fondest memories – all thanks to the work of their newest neighbour.

Privacy