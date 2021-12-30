Year in Review, July: The great reopening and even greater staff crisis

Emma O'Conor and Eileen O'Connor of Eileen's Beauty Salon and Hairdressers located in Ballyduff in North Kerry have reopened after the Covid - 19 lockdown .. Photo by Domnick Walsh

WITH almost the entire economy shut down for the first five months of the year there was tremendous relief when restrictions, finally, began to be lifted.

The construction sector came first with a limited return to work in April but it was May and the return of ‘non essential’ retail that signalled the beginning of a return to “normality”.

Most of Ireland’s retailers had been closed since late December, 137 days to be exact, and demand was huge in the first week of trading after shops were allowed reopen their doors in mid May.

Hotels and B&Bs were allowed reopen on June 2 with dining and drinking at restaurants and pubs allowed again five days later, but only outdoors.

Pubs and restaurants had to wait almost another two months before indoor socialising was allowed and that long awaited day – a massive relief for some publicans who had been shut since the very beginning of the pandemic – finally arrived on July 26.

The news wasn’t all good however and no matter how well the, much vaunted, vaccination programme was progressing several businesses were still forced to stay closed.

While pubs, shops, cafes and restaurants were enjoying a relatively busy summer the owners and operators of nightclubs, play centres and amusement arcades could only look on as their doors remained firmly closed.

Though business owners were no doubt extremely relieved to be back in business after enduring Europe’s longest and strictest lock-down they faced an unexpected and major problem on their return.

Customer numbers were down – understandably given what the country was still going through – but it was staff that were posing, by far, the biggest difficulty.

Since the economy reopened staff shortages have been one of the big stories of the pandemic with businesses in all sectors finding it remarkably difficult to find and hire enough workers.

Quite why this has happened remains unclear and there are a myriad of possible answers.

Among the most likely is that many thousands of lower paid workers simply decided that they had had enough of working long, unsociable hours for very little pay.

Many will have opted to retrain or swap careers while many more will have just decided to call it a day and retire.

It is also likely that thousands of foreign workers decided that, in the face of the, pandemic, they wanted to go home.

Whatever the reason the impact was dramatic and left many businesses struggling to cope.

Pubs and restaurants were among the worst affected with scores of them in Kerry forced to cut their hours back significantly or, in the worst case scenario, to close their doors entirely.

As the year progressed the staffing issues continued with no apparent solution in sight.

However problematic the staff shortages were worse was to come for the hospitality sector with the arrival of first the Delta and then the Omicron Covid variants.

The hope that the vaccine programme had meant an end to lock-downs soon began to dwindle and when December dawned many businesses worst fears were confirmed.

Nightclubs – which had only opened two weeks earlier – were shut down once more and not long after pubs and restaurants were told to shut their doors at 8pm.

There is reason to hope the worst of the pandemic will pass in 2022 but the start of the New Year is likely to be tough.