Year in Review, July: Covid virus won’t be forgotten in Kerry

The late Paul Doyle’s family daughter Rebecca, granddaughter Oliovia, sister Louise Doyle Moriarty, his wife Audrey, son Charlie (back) daughters Emily, Hetty and Kayleigh at Rossbeigh, one of his favourite places Rossbeigh beach. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

2021 has been a very difficult year for families right across the county as they faced the Covid virus. Many fully recovered but for others the virus proved to be too much and they lost their battle with life leaving devastated families and friends behind.

Many of these families shared their stories with The Kerryman so the public could see first-hand the importance of taking steps to protect them and their family.

Among those was the Doyle family from Killorglin who faced a ‘living nightmare’ after the reality of the Covid-19 virus entered their home and led to the death of their beloved husband and father at just 49 years of age.

But he was not the only one to be hit by the virus; so, too, were his twin daughters, Kayleigh and Emily (20); son, Charlie (14); wife, Audrey; and his eldest daughter, Rebecca (28), who became seriously ill and can still recall the terrible virus that left her unable to get out of bed.

Such was the horror of the illness they suffered that Rebecca barely remembers the days after her dad first went to hospital.

However, Dad Paul got worse as his illness progressed and during what would traditionally be Puck Fair in Killorglin he was rushed to hospital and spent almost a month battling the disease but he tragically died on September 22 – seven weeks and one day after he first went to hospital.

“We didn’t know that he would not come home,” Rebecca told The Kerryman as she paid tribute to her father in September.

Aside from sleep apnoea, Paul, who is originally from Killarney, had double pneumonia 14 years previously, though neither of these factors put him on the high-risk category. He was not vaccinated, however, and was still considering the vaccine. However, Rebecca believes he would have gotten it if he had thought he was high-risk.

The Doyle family are now with their beloved husband, father and grandfather, the ‘heart’ of the family. “He is now gone, and we have to keep going,” said Rebecca, who said her father was ‘a gas man’.

“He had one of those smiles. He was cheeky, he was the heart of the house...He always wanted his family around him even when we moved out.”

Paul Doyle was only one of many families who lost their loved and are left grieving because of the virus. There has been calls for a memorial to all those who lost their lives to the virus in Kerry but no decision has ben made yet on whether the local authority will undertake the project.

Some of those who battled Covid also shared their story of survival but warned about the dangers of the virus including former SF councillor who contracted the virus in January and spent weeks fighting the illness.

As a fit and healthy man who cycled and ran and worked as a part-time fireman he never thought the virus would hit him so hard. He shared his story to warn people that the virus “doesn’t care how fit you are”