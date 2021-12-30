Year in review, August: ‘Frostbit Boy’ rescued at sea after West Kerry swim

August saw one of the more bizarre stories of the year in Kerry when a former viral internet sensation found himself back in the limelight, though for very different reasons this time around.

County Derry native Ruairí McSorley – then 24 – was rescued off the west Kerry coast on August 22 after apparently attempting to swim from Camp to Fenit Lighthouse and back. Fourteen hours into the attempt, during which he claimed he took minimal breaks, he was rescued by emergency services, who had spent a good portion of the day looking for Mr McSorley after his clothes had been discovered on-shore that morning.

After setting off at 6.45am, Mr McSorley claimed that he arrived at Fenit at some time between 6.30pm and 7pm, only stopping from time to time to float en-route. Apparently unbeknownst to him, Dingle Coastguard, An Garda Síochána, Fenit RNLI, a rescue helicopter, and co-ordinators at Valentia Coastguard had been involved in attempts to find him after the alarm was raised by a member of the public who discovered his clothes onshore at approximately 10.24am.

The search was stood down at 3pm, but further enquiries saw the efforts recommence at roughly 6pm. Mr McSorley was rescued from the sea, while apparently wearing only boxer shorts, at about 8.30pm, some two-and-a-half miles from shore in Castlegregory.

Mr McSorley came to fame in 2015 after his distinctive Derry accent captured public imagination during an interview with UTV on snowy conditions hitting the north of the country at that time. His pronunciation of ‘You wouldn’t be long getting frostbit’ proved especially iconic, with many referring to him simply as ‘Frostbit Boy’ from there on.

In speaking to The Kerryman on the day he was discharged from University Hospital Kerry, Mr McSorley said he had “no bother” swimming to Fenit but ran into trouble thereafter.

“The only problem [on the way] was I met a couple of fins in the water and I wasn’t sure was it dolphins or sharks. I did stop to float in the water at a couple of stages on the way, but that was it,” he said. “It was on the way back that I fell in with the lifeboat, and it was good that I did…I was definitely getting tired, there’s no doubt about that. The body temperature was dropping.

“I’ve just been discharged from hospital, and everything’s 100 per cent. I have a bit of pain behind my legs, around the knee caps, it looks like I owed someone 100 grand, but other than that, I’m fine!

“Some people thought I was in there [water] for 12 hours, it was closer to the 15…oh aye, I wasn’t going to drop!”

Mr McSorley conceded that he wouldn’t advise anyone to look at what he did in a “monkey-see-monkey-do sort of way”, and he was lavish in his praise of the emergency-service members who rescued him.

One such member, Gerard O’Donnell of Fenit RNLI, was forthright in the advice he offered after the incident.

“Please, if you are using the water, whatever you’re doing, please tell somebody ashore what your intentions are so that, if something goes wrong, they can raise the alarm, and tell them what time you expect to get home,” he said.

“It was a miracle that the individual was found and that he survived. He was just a dot in a big bay. There were a lot of dolphins around the area, and they would have helped by bringing our vision in that direction...people say dolphins are half-human, but there may be some truth in that!”