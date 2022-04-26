‘Worrying’ start to Taskforce for Kerry

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, visited County Kerry to open over Ä7.5 million worth of new rural development projects as part of a nationwide tour to promote Our Rural Future. Pictured in Listowel for a Tour of Listowel Food Hub and an overview of onsite projects were Mike Foley , Mike Kennelly Mayor of Listowel , Minister Heather Humphreys Aoife Thornton . . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line††††††† : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :††††††† info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site :††† www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

THERE is just one Kerry member of the newly appointed Shannon Estuary Taskforce despite the fact its establishment was sparked in response to Kerry-specific concerns.

Professor Brendan O’Donnell of the Munster Technological University is the sole representative of the county on a force comprising ten experts under the chairmanship of former johnson and Johnson Visioncare boss Barry O’Sullivan.

They are now charged with figuring out how best to harness the potential of the entire estuary region for the development of the local economy.

But quite how prominently Kerry is featuring in the crosshairs of the taskforce group is becoming moot.

At least one local councillor who has pushed hard for the formation of the group since 2020 has described the apparent lack of Kerry representation as ‘worrying’.

And much of the rhetoric surrounding last week’s announcement of the force is firmly of a mid-west – rather than southwest – bent.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “The Shannon Estuary has a proud history of leading industrial development; Ardnacrusha, Shannon Airport, Moneypoint, the Shannon Free Zone and the growth in industry we’ve seen in and around Limerick City as well as the development of UL and now the newly-established Technological University of the Shannon and Munster Technological University...This group is about building on that by looking to the future, and setting out how we can ensure long-term, sustainable jobs and investment opportunities along the estuary for the decades ahead.”

Meanwhile, Green Party Limerick TD Brian Leddin said : “The Midwest will become a global leader in the new, clean energy revolution...The new task force brings key expertise together and is a critical step to realising this vision.”

Ballylongford cllr Michael Foley (FG) said it must not be forgotten the taskforce was set up in response to Kerry pressure – following Government abandonment of the LNG plan.

“Now the most deprived area on the Shannon Estuary and the reason why it was formed in the first place only gets one member. Not taking from the ability of Dr Brendan O’Donnell...but he will be a lonely voice on the Taskforce which is dominated by representatives from more advantaged areas. This is a worrying start to the Taskforce.”