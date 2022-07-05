World’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler has high praise for picturesque Kerry course

He’s played some of the most famous and iconic courses in the world but even the world’s top golfer and current Masters champion Scottie Scheffler could not help but be blown away by the picturesque course at Ballybunion Golf Club at the weekend.

The 26-year-old, who is up in Limerick at the moment taking part in the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, was joined in Ballybunion on Sunday by the World Number 9 golfer, Sam Burns, along with Scheffler’s own caddy, Ted Scott – a talented golfer in his own right – and someone who not only helped caddy Scheffler to Augusta glory back in April but who has also helped caddy Bubba Watson to Masters glory twice previously.

Brian O’Callaghan is the head professional at Ballybunion Golf Club and he told The Kerryman this week that the trio were in awe of the North Kerry course with Scheffler in particular putting one of the holes on the course up there with some of the most beautiful he’s ever played. Read More "He loved it here. It was a really good morning and they seemed to really enjoy the course. Obviously a lot of people around the world have heard about the course we have here and they [Scheffler, Burns and Scott] saw it at its very best. They were absolutely amazed at how good it was here,” said Brian. "The conditioning of the course at the moment is just absolutely exceptional and he [Scheffler] thought the 11th hole was one of the greatest holes he'd ever seen,” Brian continued. Overall, Brian said that Scheffler – who shot a two over around the course – and Sam Burns and Ted Scott were all a delight to deal with and that they all enjoyed a relaxing morning out on the course. "They were smashing lads, I must say. They were really nice people and they were very, very relaxed and they had a lovely morning out there on the course. There was a nice, small crowd watching them go round and everybody just walked with them and they chatted and it was just a perfect morning and a lovely day,” said Brian.