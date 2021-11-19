Workers honoured for 25 years service to Killarney Credit Union

Therese Buckley and Brendan Lynch celebrating 25 years service with Mark Murphy CEO and (right) Karena McCarthy at Killarney Credit Union on Friday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

Two valuable members of Killarney Credit Union were recently rewarded for their services as they both celebrated 25 years with the KCU.

Brendan Lynch, who started his time in November 1995, and Therese Buckley, who began in June 1996, now both work as Team Leaders and Senior Loan Officers in the Credit Union.

CEO of KCU, Mark Murphy said “Their dedication to the members is exemplary. As long as I know Therese and Brendan, I am aware of how highly they are regarded by the members. Their work and professionalism is second to none.

The presentation took place last Friday morning – with the only people not in the know being Brendan and Therese.

Marketing Officer Karena McCarthy said “This is the first award of its type, they’re the first employees to achieve such a great feat. They were delighted and honoured to receive the award, neither of them was expecting it.”

In their time, Brendan and Therese have seen monumental changes to the KCU, from the changeover to the euro to the Union’s moving from their old New Street office to their current location on Beech Road.

“It seems like such a short time, but there was a staggering number of changes even in that timeframe. The KCU employees are very much like a family, a lot of us started here young and we’ve basically grown up together in the years since,” Karena added.

Congratulations to both Brendan and Therese, and here’s to many more years in the future.