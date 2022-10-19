Work underway to replace ‘Fungie pontoon’ in Dingle

A tour boat docking at the 'Fungie pontoon' and behind it the pile-driving platform that is working on the construction of a replacement tour boat pontoon. Photo by Declan Malone

Work started last week on a project to replace the ‘Fungie pontoon’ beside Dingle pier with a bigger and better landing place for tour boats.

The core of the pontoon construction work being undertaken involves driving two steel piles into the seabed and to do this it was necessary to bring in a specialised pile-driving rig. The rig had to be transported by road from Galway and assembled on site, making it the single most expensive part of the project.

Once the piles are in place the new floating pontoon, which will be about three times the size of the existing one, will be built around them and access to the quayside will be provided by a new walkway. The Kerryman understands that the existing walkway to the old Fungie pontoon might be recycled to make two bridges across the streams that flow onto Ventry strand.