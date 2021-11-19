Work underway on a suicide prevention plan for Kerry

25.2.2020 - Sinn Féin’s Deirdre Ferris who’s been selected to replace Deputy Pa Daly Cllr Deirdre Ferris was formally co-opted to the Council at a special meeting held in Council Chambers today 25th . Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

There are calls for a dedicated suicide prevention taskforce to be established in Kerry. Stock image posed by model

KERRY County Council and the HSE are currently carrying out an audit of locations across the county where there have been a high number suicides.

The ‘audit’ is being undertaken as part of a new plan to help reduce the number of people taking their own lives in the county.

Details of the audit and the Kerry specific suicide reduction plan were provided to members of Kerry County Council during their monthly meeting on Monday when they were briefed by HSE South Suicide Prevention Officer Donagh Hennebry.

Mr Hennebry said that across the world one person every 40 seconds dies by suicide.

In Ireland in 2015, the last year for which complete figures are available, Mr Hennebry said that 438 people took their own lives while 11,189 had been treated for self harm.

While Mr Hennebry said he was unable to provide accurate up to date figures for Kerry some data is available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

According to the CSO’s figures 86 people have died as a result of suicide in Kerry in the last five years. Of those deaths 15 occurred in 2020.

However, due to typical delays in officially certifying a death as a suicide – which cannot be done until a ruling is delivered at an inquest, a process that can sometimes take several years – it is thought that the true number of suicides in Kerry is substantially higher.

The worst recent year for suicides in Kerry – according to the CSO data – was 2012 when 32 people lost their lives to suicide in the county.

Mr Hennebry told councillors that one of the key aims of the new suicide prevention plan is to reduce access to or provide assistance at locations where suicides occur frequently.

This can include various measures including the provision of signage with help-line numbers; improved lighting or barriers.

Funding for the measures has already been allocated and all that is now required, said Mr Hennebry, is to complete the location audit.

Work on the plan has been ongoing since 2017. While it has been delayed by the Covid pandemic Mr Hennebry said it is now 92 per cent complete.

The meeting also heard that a new suicide ‘data surveillance system’ – which can provide more up to date and precise data on suicide incidents – has been set up in Kerry by the gardaí, HSE and local coroners offices. The system has been operational since last April and it

Kerry is only the seventh location in the world to have such a system in place.

Another key aim of the Suicide Prevention Office is to ensure more people, including councillors and council staff, receive training in suicide prevention and how to spot and assist people who may be at risk.

Mr Hennebry said councillors can play a vital role in this as they are “out and about in the community” and are often the first port of call for people who may have difficulties in the lives be they personal or business related.

Councillors at the meeting enthusiastically and unanimously backed Mr Hennebry’s call saying they would be more than willing to take part in any training that might help reduce suicide rates.

“There isn’t one of here that hasn’t had an experience where we left a meeting worried about someone. Three times recently I’ve been contacted by families who were concerned about someone,” said Cllr Tom Barry.

Cllr Jim Finucane said the issue of suicide and mental health had been brought into sharp focus by the impact of the pandemic which, he said, had left many people feeling isolated and with “a far higher level of severe mental anxiety.

“I think this is an issue that will be there long after Covid. This is one of the prime side effects of the pandemic,” he said.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris – who was highly praised by Mr Hennebry for her work to advance the Kerry suicide prevention plan – said the council needs to take action and called for the creation of a dedicated suicide prevention task-force to progress suicide prevention measures that are needed in the county.

“We’ve been dealing with this [suicide and self harm] reactively. It’s time we take a proactive approach,” she said.