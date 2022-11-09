Work to begin this week on safety changes to dangerous Killarney Junction

Safety works on the N22 Lewis Road junction will begin this week which will see motorists only allowed to exit left from the Lewis Road onto Killarney bypass.

This is the first step to improve the Lewis Road Junction with an overall plan in place for the dangerous junction – the scene of several serious accidents and fatalities. A public petition was improvements work garnered hundreds of signatures from concerned motorists.

This overall plan includes an active travel link which includes an N22 underpass which will connect sporting facilities in this area which is due to be published shortly for public consultation. This will see the next phase of the project get underway. The underpass will be for cyclists and walkers only, not vehicular traffic and will run from Fitzgerald's stadium to Ballydribeen where Killarney Celtic is located.

A proposed under-pass as part of this project at Bridgefield estate close to residential homes caused controversy but a new location has now been selected and this will go out to the public as early as December.

Land is also required for the overall plan which will see the development of the Kilcummin road link and a roundabout and talks are underway with landowners, councillors were told at last week’s municipal meeting but concerns were raised about discussions with the landowners in the area.

A judicial review of the project was taken to the High Court but the council was given the go-ahead for the project.

Cllr Niall Kelleher said it was his understanding that talks were taking place with some landowners, not all. He said the works starting this week are not the solution to the issues at Lewis Road and the long-term project needs to go out to public consultation.

Engineer Paul Curry said that a 'specific strategy’ is being employed and not all landowners have yet been spoken to.

“Until everybody agrees we have no-body," he said adding they hope to have the land acquired in months but it will be some time before the overall scheme begins.

Traffic restrictions are in place for the works starting this week and motorists are advised to note this. Mr Curry said the council doesn’t want to impact Christmas traffic in the area and hopes the works will be concluded by mid-December. These works will also see bollards along the bypass to calm traffic.