Work on new Tralee theatre put out to tender

Patrick McDonnell, Chairperson of Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre which has been granted planning permission to renovate the former CBS school on Strand Street, Tralee.

The Tralee Theatre and Arts Centre has been granted planning permission to transform the old CBS school on Strand Street into a vibrant new theatre setting.

Its Chairperson, Patrick McDonnell, said while everyone associated with the project is delighted that plans can finally proceed, the ‘real work’ starts now as regards the renovation works.

The work will see the creation of a 77-seater theatre, fully refurbished toilets, and public café.

“We’re over the moon with this news. But we must now get funding,” Patrick told The Kerryman.

“We will be putting the work out to tender, so any builders who may be interested in the job can contact me directly,” he said.

Cllr Sam Locke (Ind) welcomed news of the planning permission saying it will be of huge benefit to Tralee and County Kerry.

“I’m very pleased for Patrick [McDonnell] and the committee involved as I know how much they have worked on this project. Plans to re-use this building have been going on with a while,” Cllr Locke said.

“Anything that benefits our youth can only be a positive, and I feel this new theatre will be good for the town.

"Going forward, we must look at other buildings in Tralee that are not being used with a view to bringing them into play. There are many projects in Tralee that could be enhanced by reusing old buildings,” he said.

If any builders wish to contact Patrick they can do so on: 089 9669489.