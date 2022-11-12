Work on new Tralee Gaelcholáiste secondary school building near completion

7.11.2022 . Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) welcomed the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD, for a topping-out ceremony to mark the completion of the structural works at the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí site on November 7th, 2022. The new 75,000 sq. ft building will have the capacity to cater for 600 students Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : info@dwalshphoto.ie Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©

7.11.2022 . Kiana Breathnach from Listowel presents a gift to Minister Norma Foley on behalf of the students . Kerry Education and Training Board (Kerry ETB) welcomed the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, TD, for a topping-out ceremony to mark the completion of the structural works at the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí site on November 7th, 2022. The new 75,000 sq. ft building will have the capacity to cater for 600 students

WORK on the new Gaelcholáiste secondary school building in Tralee is nearly complete and the school will be ready to welcome students next spring.

On Monday Education Minister Norma Foley attended a ‘topping-out’ ceremony to mark the completion of the structural works at the new school in Clonmore.

Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí staff and students joined Minister Foley, Kerry ETB staff, Management and local public representatives at the event.

The new 75,000 square foot building will have the capacity to cater for 600 students. It will have 30 classrooms with specialist rooms for Art, Engineering, Technology, Wood Technology, Home Economics, Music, Science and Computer Science.

Other on-site facilities include a canteen, student recreational areas, a sports hall, a fitness suite, performance space and hard surface play areas.

The Kerry ETB and Kerry County Council have worked closely together on this project to overcome many hurdles and are both said they are extremly pleased to have the school nearing completion.

Minister Foley said the topping out ceremony was an “historic day for Tralee and Kerry.

“This new building is richly deserved for the entire school community here in Tralee and I look forward to seeing students entering the new school next year,” said Minister Foley.

Cllr Jim Finucane, Chairperson of Kerry ETB, said the organisation are delighted that the building project – which commenced in March 2021 - is now nearing completion.

“We expect to have the work completed for spring 2023. This new school building project represents a significant capital investment in Tralee and is part of the wider current capital programme across the county by Kerry ETB valued at approximately €80,000,000,” said Cllr Finucane.

Principal at Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí Ruairí Ó Cinnéide said the school community and the wider Pobal Gaeilge in Tralee are looking forward to moving into the new campus in the springtime.

“The new campus gives us the capacity to cater for the increased demand for Gaeloideachas in the town of Tralee and surrounding areas. The Gaelcholáiste is a pivotal institution for developing the Irish language in Kerry,” said Principal Ó Cinnéide.