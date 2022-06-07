Words can’t express our thanks for Kerry Mountain Rescue

Kerry Mountain Rescue have issued an appeal for help in their search for John Dunne from Tipperary pictured above.

FaMILY and friends of the late John Dunne, who tragically lost his life when he fell while walking on the Macgillycuddy’s Reeks last week, have expressed their extreme gratitude to Kerry Mountain Rescue for their “professionalism, commitment and unrelenting” search operation, which allowed them to bring John’s body home.

Tributes have been paid to the 60-year-old Tipperary chef, who died after he slipped and fell near Lough Cummeenapesta on Wednesday.

Following an extensive search operation throughout Thursday and on Friday morning, led by Kerry Mountain Rescue and Rescue 117, Iveragh Coast Guard Drone Team and search dogs from the national Search and Rescue Dog Association (SARDA), John’s body was located on Friday morning.

The teams were also joined by members of the local community and John’s family.

Tragically John, an experienced walker, had just gone for a short walk on Wednesday last and had ended up walking for longer than intended. Just a short time before he was to return to where he was staying, he fell and died instantly, it is believed. Friends and family have said he died in a place he loved.

His close friend, Christy O’Connor, with whom he was staying, was the last person to talk to him, just a short time before he fell. He told The Kerryman how he tried to make contact with John.

“I was the last person to talk to him. I kept phoning him when he didn’t come back and the phone was ringing...Nobody knew what direction he went in,” recalled a heartbroken Christy.

“This was like his second home here…The good people are always taken,” said Christy.

“I’ll never get over this.”

Christy lives close to Carrauntoohil, and he notified the emergency services that John was missing on Wednesday. At first light on Thursday morning, a major search operation got underway, and this continued until Friday morning when John’s body was located.

A group of US tourists also played a key role in finding John. They spotted the media appeal and contacted Killarney gardaí, notifying them of the direction that John had headed in. His family and friends are extremely grateful for their help which changed the location of the search, leading to eventual discovery of his body.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Christy recalled memories of his good friend, stating that they first met when John worked in the Castlerosse Hotel as a chef and Christy as a waiter, and they had been firm friends over the past 40 years.

“He loved coming down here and he loved walking and driving. The day before [he went missing] we went to Dingle and the Conor Pass and Inch. He said John was great company, and the two of them had travelled to every county together.

John was a regular visitor to the area, not just to Christy but to his first cousin, Jimmy Kennedy, and Jimmy’s wife, Annmarie who live in Dunloe and have been left devastated by John’s sudden and tragic death.

The couple joined the search party along with neighbours around Carrauntoohil and Dunloe and many travelled from John’s home place in Tipperary, including his nephew and niece.

The family will be eternally grateful for the support from the community who helped out and all the emergency services who played a huge role in helping, chief among them Kerry Mountain Rescue.

“We all know the good work they do, but when you are up close, they are professional, committed and unrelenting in their bid to find a person. We can’t say enough about them. We were blown away by Kerry Mountain Rescue...They were just incredible,” said Jimmy.

“We are extremely grateful that he was found and that we could bring him home... Thanks to the people who came forward with information and who changed the focus of the search.”

Jimmy described John as “a caring, considerate man who lived life to the full”.

“He was a genuine friend to many and he had a great respect for others. He was very positive and was a glass-half-full kind of person.”

John, is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Eoin; brothers, Joe and Ned; nephews and nieces (and their families); sister-in-law, Ita; uncles, Jim and Mick; aunts, Josie and Maureen; and many other relatives. He will also be sadly missed by Tom Egan and colleagues in the Horse and Jockey Hotel; neighbours and many friends.He is reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, today, Wednesday, June 8, and his Funeral Mass will take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, June 9, at 11am.