Women should have the right to use pepper spray to defend themselves

Michael Healy-Rae wants to legalise pepper spray so that women can protect themselves in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy which has caused outrage and sadness across the country.

The Kilgarvan TD took to Twitter on Friday evening following the nationwide vigils for Ashling saying the ever-increasing assaults on women in Irish society has brought the situation to a head.

He called on the Government to open the debate on legalising the use of mace so that women can defend themselves against unprovoked assaults.

“The very least we should do is open a real debate on making pepper spray a legal alternative for women to defend themselves in such violent situations,” he said.

“Like everyone, I was devastated when I heard of the death of Ashling Murphy, and as a father of two daughters myself… it is a real issue as you can see with the number of women across all walks of Irish society now sharing their often-terrifying stories on social media.”

Deputy Healy-Rae said he couldn’t begin to understand the grief of the Murphy family, having such a ‘bright light quenched so cruelly’ in the middle of the day in such a rural setting.

He stressed that his constituency office received several calls over the past few days, which indicated to him that the genuine and heartfelt reaction of people was no ‘whim issue’.

“It is time that we open a discussion in Irish society with a view to giving women in particular more protection by legalising the use of mace or pepper spray as it is more commonly known,” he said.